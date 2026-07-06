Embedded Computing Design

Rugged Edge AI Hardware Combines Syslogic Embedded Computers with Ark Vision Systems' ArkCam Velos GMSL2 Cameras

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 06, 2026

News

Image Credit: Syslogic

Syslogic and Ark Vision Systems are collaborating to offer integrated Edge AI hardware solutions where Ark Vision Systems' ArkCam Velos GMSL2 cameras connect seamlessly with Syslogic's rugged embedded computers. The hardware withstands shock, vibration, and mechanical stress while operating reliably under extreme temperatures, dust, humidity, and moisture. The platforms are ideal for industrial automation, agriculture, and mobility applications.

"Our cameras and Syslogic's rugged computers complement each other perfectly," says Sven Kühmichel, Managing Director of Ark Vision Systems. "Customers receive a deployment-ready platform for AI-powered machine vision and sensor fusion – from data acquisition to real-time local processing."

Image data captured by cameras is managed directly on the embedded computer. To minimize latency and enable real-time decisions, the AI inference is conducted locally at the edge without sending the data to the cloud first. If needed, the solution can integrate LiDAR, radar, GNSS, and other sensors.

Syslogic's embedded computers utilize integrated NVIDIA Jetson modules ideal for AI inference, image processing, and deep learning directly at the edge. With the NVIDIA Jetson Thor, Syslogic's RML A5AGX delivers up to 2,070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI computing performance.

Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link 2 (GMSL2) enables high-resolution image data to be transmitted over long distances with minimal latency. For harsh industrial environments, Ark Vision Systems' GMSL2 cameras offers resistance to electromagnetic interference.

Support for multiple synchronized cameras simplifies the implementation of multi-stream applications and 360-degree vision systems. GMSL technology is used for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), camera monitoring systems, and autonomous vehicles.

"By combining high-performance sensing with a rugged AI computing platform, we provide our customers with a hardware foundation that enables them to deploy sophisticated Edge AI applications quickly and reliably," says Michael Jung, Product Manager at Syslogic.

According to the press release, the hardware solution from Ark Vision Systems and Syslogic is available immediately for evaluation and system integration projects.

For more information, visit syslogic.com/blog/syslogic-and-ark-vision-deliver-complete-hardware-solution-for-edge-ai.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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Industrial - Industrial Computing
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Industrial - Machine Vision
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