Murrelektronik Highlights IO-Link, Safety, and Connectivity Solutions at Automate 2026
July 21, 2026
News
Automate 2026 welcomed Murrelektronik and six new products the company was promoting. The automated solutions showcased how machine builders and system integrators can streamline system design while expanding flexibility, performance, and scalability. The solutions are said to support the continuous move to modular, decentralized automation by reducing complexity across safety, connectivity, power distribution, and IO-Link integration.
Highlights:
IO-Link Control Box
- The solution combines configurable pushbuttons with an integrated emergency stop into a single intelligent operator interface.
- Included is plug-and-play M12 connectivity allowing quick integration into IO-Link systems for both new machine designs and retrofit applications.
- Compatible with the MVK Fusion CIP Safety fieldbus module, and when paired together, the IO-Link Control Box offers a comprehensive safety solution over EtherNet/IP that reduces hardware requirements.
M12 Double-End Safety Cable
- It is designed to make machine safety connections more visible, durable, and easier to deploy. A red coating enables quick identification when installing and maintaining along with various connector options supporting differing application needs.
- The cable is compatible with Rockwell Automation's GuardLink technology.
ASi Power Tap Adapter
- The ASi Power Tap Adapter provides up to 63 VDC from AS-Interface flat cables to M12 L-coded devices.
- Lever-operated insulation piercing technology facilitates fast, tool-free installation that provides a secure, vibration-resistant connection ideal for harsh industrial environments.
pure.IO
- Engineered to be compact, lightweight, and easy to deploy, pure.IO supports PROFINET, EtherNet/IP, and EtherCAT within a single multi-protocol platform.
- Integrated diagnostics deliver a complete 360-degree view of module status, enhancing system transparency, accelerating troubleshooting, and extending operational efficiency.
Daisy Chain IO
- Daisy Chain IO allows multiple connections of devices utilizing a single cable for both power and data.
Aggregator Hub
- The Aggregator Hub consolidates multiple sensors and actuator signals into a single IO-Link interface.
For more information, visit murrinc.com.