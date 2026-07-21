Speedata Deploys Arteris FlexNoC Technology in Callisto Analytics Processing Unit

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

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Image Credit: Arteris

Arteris, Inc. shared that Speedata deployed Arteris FlexNoC technology in its Callisto processor. The Speedata Analytics Processing Unit (APU) runs Apache Spark SQL, AI Data Preparation, Agentic Analytics, and batch ETL workloads natively in silicon. Arteris FlexNoC provides the on-chip interconnect that connects compute, memory, and I/O across the design, delivering the bandwidth and scalability these workloads demand.

"AI inference is transforming every technology stack and industry at speed and scale, with real-time data analytics, accelerated by Speedata APU, as the catalyst. Arteris FlexNoC has been an important enabling technology across both Callisto and our next-generation Andromeda APU, giving our engineering teams the flexibility to focus on innovation in accelerated data analytics while relying on a proven interconnect foundation," said Rafi Shalom, CTO, Chief Architect & Co-founder of Speedata.

"Across all types of AI computing and data analytics infrastructure, moving high-performance data efficiently, safely, and securely has become just as important as processing it," said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. "As organizations work to extract value from ever-larger datasets, semiconductor innovation increasingly depends on system architectures capable of delivering efficient communication between compute resources. Speedata has developed an innovative approach to data analytics acceleration, and we're pleased our technology is helping enable that vision."

Arteris facilitates designers in creating new semiconductor computing for AI data centers, edge AI devices, and physical AI systems.

For more information, visit arteris.com and speedata.io/.