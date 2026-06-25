Smart Flow Measurement & Innovation on the Exhibition Floor: Sciosense and COMPUTEX 2026

By Embedded Insiders

Podcast

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Ken sits down with Norbert Breyer, Director of Marketing & Product Management at Sciosense, to discuss the company's new UFC23 Ultrasonic Flow Converter.

Next is a special segment recorded live from COMPUTEX 2026. Ken Briodagh sat down with James Huang, Chairman of TAITRA, to discuss the vision behind this year's trade show and exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, and the trends shaping the future of technology.