Ceva Wins Landmark AI Licensing Deal with Major U.S. Software and AI Platform Company

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

ROCKVILLE, MD, July 6, 2026 – Ceva, Inc. announced a landmark AI licensing deal with a major U.S. software and AI platform company for a custom AI silicon program targeting next-generation intelligent computing devices. The agreement extends Ceva’s customer base beyond traditional semiconductor companies and device OEMs to include software platform companies that are increasingly designing custom silicon to optimize performance, power and area (PPA) and the overall user experience.

The customer selected NeuPro-M to provide scalable, power-efficient AI acceleration for advanced on-device inference workloads. The architecture is designed to enable efficient execution of generative AI, multimodal AI, emerging agentic AI workloads, and other machine learning applications while operating within the power, area, and thermal constraints of intelligent edge computing devices.

NeuPro-M enables customers to integrate advanced AI capabilities directly into custom silicon architectures, providing the flexibility to co-optimize performance, power efficiency, and user experience across the full hardware and software stack.

As part of the program, Ceva collaborated closely with the customer to implement advanced neural network optimizations tailored to its target AI workloads, further improving inference efficiency and performance.

“The decision by one of the industry’s leading software and AI platform companies to build custom AI silicon on NeuPro-M reflects a broader shift toward AI-first computing architectures,” said Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva. “Intelligent devices are increasingly expected to sense, reason and act locally, driving demand for AI acceleration that delivers high performance within strict power and thermal constraints. As AI workloads become increasingly distributed across cloud and edge devices, platform companies are optimizing the entire stack, from silicon and software frameworks to operating system integration and user experience. We view this as one of the most strategically significant AI licensing agreements in Ceva’s history, reflecting the growing role of AI acceleration in shaping the future of computing.”

Ceva’s NeuPro family of AI NPUs delivers scalable AI acceleration from ultra-low-power embedded devices to advanced intelligent computing platforms. Together with Ceva’s wireless connectivity, sensing, and AI technologies, NeuPro forms a core pillar of the company’s Physical AI strategy, enabling devices that Connect, Sense and Infer.

Today, more than 2 billion devices incorporating Ceva technologies ship annually across consumer electronics, automotive, industrial IoT and mobile markets, with NeuPro licensing momentum continuing to expand across consumer, industrial, automotive, infrastructure and computing applications.

NeuPro-M IP is available for licensing. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-neupro-m/.