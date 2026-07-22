Embedded Computing Design

WINSYSTEMS SBC35-474 Supports AI Acceleration, Machine Vision, and Industrial Automation

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 22, 2026

News

WINSYSTEMS SBC35-474 Supports AI Acceleration, Machine Vision, and Industrial Automation
Image Credit: WINSYSTEMS

WINSYSTEMS released its rugged 3.5-inch single board computer (SBC), the SBC35-474. The SBC is powered by the Intel Atom x7000RE Series (Amston Lake) processors and engineered for industrial OEMs, system integrators, and critical infrastructure operators. It combines scalable processing performance, extensive I/O, and expansion options, with long-term product availability.

Processor options include Intel Atom x7211RE, x7433RE, and x7835RE with scaling from dual-core to eight-core performance hosting processor frequencies up to 3.6 GHz and integrated Intel UHD Graphics featuring 16 execution units.

The fanless platform has an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and includes three M.2 expansion sockets for wireless connectivity, storage, AI accelerators, and other application-specific peripherals.

It provides local processing, AI acceleration, high-speed networking, and hardware security by utilizing the following features:

  • DDR5 memory support
  • Dual 2.5 GbE ports
  • TPM 2.0 hardware security
  • Triple-display support
  • Windows 11 IoT and Ubuntu Linux support

“Organizations developing industrial and infrastructure systems need more than processing performance. They need a platform they can standardize on for years,” said Robert Dunaway, Chief Revenue Officer, WINSYSTEMS. “The SBC35-474 delivers the rugged design, Intel performance, connectivity, long life-cycle support, and US-based manufacturing to help engineering teams innovate and accelerate deployment while helping project managers minimize program risk.”

The SBC35-474 is designed for industrial automation, machine control, machine vision, transportation systems, communications gateways, remote monitoring, and smart infrastructure applications.

For more information, visit https://winsystems.com/product/sbc35-474/.

Subscribe

Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
AI & Machine Learning
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Machine Vision
Edge AI
Analog & Power
Image Credit: Analog Devices
High-Power Monolithic IC for System on a Chip

July 22, 2026

MORE
Debug & Test
CodeSonar®: Helping Teams Ship Safer, Higher-Quality Code Faster

July 1, 2026

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: Understand Tech
Your Distributors Sell What's Easy. AI Just Made Your Parts the Easy Choice

July 22, 2026

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Delta Electronics Acquires 55,000-Square-Foot Facility in Fremont, Enhancing its Silicon Valley Footprint

July 22, 2026

MORE