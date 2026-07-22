WINSYSTEMS SBC35-474 Supports AI Acceleration, Machine Vision, and Industrial Automation

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: WINSYSTEMS

WINSYSTEMS released its rugged 3.5-inch single board computer (SBC), the SBC35-474. The SBC is powered by the Intel Atom x7000RE Series (Amston Lake) processors and engineered for industrial OEMs, system integrators, and critical infrastructure operators. It combines scalable processing performance, extensive I/O, and expansion options, with long-term product availability.

Processor options include Intel Atom x7211RE, x7433RE, and x7835RE with scaling from dual-core to eight-core performance hosting processor frequencies up to 3.6 GHz and integrated Intel UHD Graphics featuring 16 execution units.

The fanless platform has an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and includes three M.2 expansion sockets for wireless connectivity, storage, AI accelerators, and other application-specific peripherals.

It provides local processing, AI acceleration, high-speed networking, and hardware security by utilizing the following features:

DDR5 memory support

Dual 2.5 GbE ports

TPM 2.0 hardware security

Triple-display support

Windows 11 IoT and Ubuntu Linux support

“Organizations developing industrial and infrastructure systems need more than processing performance. They need a platform they can standardize on for years,” said Robert Dunaway, Chief Revenue Officer, WINSYSTEMS. “The SBC35-474 delivers the rugged design, Intel performance, connectivity, long life-cycle support, and US-based manufacturing to help engineering teams innovate and accelerate deployment while helping project managers minimize program risk.”

The SBC35-474 is designed for industrial automation, machine control, machine vision, transportation systems, communications gateways, remote monitoring, and smart infrastructure applications.

For more information, visit https://winsystems.com/product/sbc35-474/.