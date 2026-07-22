Delta Electronics Acquires 55,000-Square-Foot Facility in Fremont, Enhancing its Silicon Valley Footprint

Press Release

FREMONT, Calif., July 21, 2026 — Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, today announced the acquisition of a 55,000-square-foot facility in Fremont, California, deepening the company’s long-term commitment to Silicon Valley. The acquisition of the Bayside Parkway property expands Delta's operational footprint in the Bay Area, including R&D, lab testing for its data center infrastructure and smart energy solutions, as well as customer service capabilities.

"Fremont and the Bay Area have played an important role in Delta’s U.S. growth story, and this investment represents our continued belief in this region’s talent, customers and innovation ecosystem," said Austin Tseng, President of Delta Electronics Americas. “We're proud to deepen our roots here. This facility will serve as a live demonstration environment where customers can experience Delta's full grid-to-chip capabilities firsthand — from smart energy infrastructure to AI data center solutions — giving us a powerful new way to collaborate, innovate, and prove what's possible with our next-generation energy-saving technologies."

The freestanding lab and R&D building located at 47200 Bayside Parkway—originally constructed in 1992 renovated in 2023—spans approximately 54,094 square feet on 3.35 acres and is equipped with 4,000 amps of dedicated power, a 500 kW backup generator, and a range of advanced infrastructure befitting a company at the forefront of power and energy innovation.

Silicon Valley remains a strategic center of gravity for Delta, given the region's concentration of data center operators, semiconductor companies, and AI-driven enterprises—all of whom are increasingly reliant on intelligent power management and energy-efficient infrastructure solutions.

This acquisition follows a series of active investment by Delta in U.S.-based infrastructure. Earlier this year, Delta unveiled a grid-interactive microgrid at its Detroit-area facility, developed in partnership with DTE Energy, demonstrating the company's commitment to operating real energy infrastructure under live conditions and advancing grid resilience for commercial and data center customers. The Fremont facility further extends Delta's capacity to engage customers closely and drive innovation at scale.

The next era of technology depends not only on more powerful systems, but on smarter, cleaner, and more resilient infrastructure behind them. Delta has long believed that engineering can help make that future possible — and the Fremont facility reflects that commitment in a tangible way, strengthening the company's ability to work closely with the customers and partners who are building it.