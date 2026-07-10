Taiwan Excellence Pavilion Showcased AI, Robotics, and Smart Manufacturing Innovations from 23 Companies at Automate 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Taiwan Excellence During Automate 2026, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, organized by both Taiwan's International Trade Administration (TITA) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), was a success. 23 Taiwanese Excellence award-winning businesses highlighted various innovations supporting the next generation of smart manufacturing, industrial automation, robotics, and AI-enabled production systems.

“The level of engagement we saw from manufacturers, system integrators and automation leaders throughout the event reflects the growing demand for technologies that improve agility, simplify integration and accelerate innovation," said a TAITRA spokesperson. "Taiwan Excellence companies are uniquely positioned to meet that demand through a highly integrated ecosystem that helps manufacturers deploy smarter, more connected and more adaptable operations.”

Pavilion Highlights:

Taiwan Excellence Showcase

TECHMAN ROBOT, Syntec, TOYO, Axiomtek, SINTRONES and DFI demonstrated solutions that address key trends discussed throughout Automate 2026, including robotics, AI-enabled automation, industrial computing and smart manufacturing.

Daily Events & Product Tours

Taiwan Excellence hosted guided tours highlighting the technologies driving the next generation of smart manufacturing, including robotics, edge AI, industrial connectivity, precision motion control, factory modernization and automation infrastructure.

Tour attendees heard directly from AAEON, Aetina, Aplex, Arbor, Axiomtek, DFI, FATEK, IBASE, Kanfon, Mindman, Novakon, PLANET, SINTRONES, Syntec, Taiwan Chelic, TBI Motion, Techman Robot, TOYO, Transcend, Unitech and Wincomm. The goal of the tours was to showcase real-world applications while having individuals gain a deeper understanding of how Taiwan's award-winning technologies support modern manufacturing.

Clarissa Schwendeman, director of marketing for the Association for Advancing Automation, said, "The strength of Taiwan’s innovation ecosystem plays an important role in advancing global business and technology. Automation is evolving quickly, and that progress does not happen in isolation. It is driven by collaboration between manufacturers, technology providers, integrators, engineers and global partners who bring different strengths and perspectives to the table. That is why we are so glad to have Taiwan Excellence here at Automate.”

Learn more about Taiwan Excellence and the companies featured at Automate 2026 at events.taiwanexcellence.org/en/2026AUTOMATE/.

For more information, visit taiwanexcellence.org/en.