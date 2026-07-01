Automate 2026: Rockwell Automation Demonstrates FactoryTalk Orchestration Software for End-to-End Factory Automation

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. showcased its FactoryTalk Orchestration software at Automate 2026. The solution is engineered to manage material flow and production processes. Visitors to Rockwell’s booth witnessed how Emulate3D digital twin software and OTTO AMRs work alongside the solution to enable more coordinated, end-to-end operations across the plant.

The software is a strategic piece in Rockwell's production logistics strategy that connects automated equipment with enterprise and plant systems to organize processes utilizing real-time production signals.

FactoryTalk Orchestration is built on the FactoryTalk Optix platform and standardizes connectivity across the portfolio, including OTTO autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

"As manufacturers continue investing in automation and robotics, the opportunity is shifting from deploying individual technologies to coordinating them across the operation," said Ara Surenian, Production Logistics Business Manager at Rockwell Automation. "FactoryTalk Orchestration software is designed to help manufacturers move from fragmented automation toward more connected, autonomous operations."

Benefits:

Improve throughput and reduce bottlenecks

Respond faster to disruptions and changing demand

Simplify operations through real-time orchestration

According to the press release, Rockwell’s Twinsburg, Ohio facility uses the FactoryTalk Orchestration software enabling autonomous operations across key production processes, improving drop-off zone space utilization by 70 percent, and reducing overall material handling space requirements by 50 percent.

For more information, visit rockwellautomation.com.