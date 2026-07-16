Qualcomm's Acquisition of Arduino & Bringing Down EV Costs with Hardware and Battery Innovation

By Embedded Insiders

Podcast

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Ken sits down with Marcello Majonchi, Chief Product Officer at Arduino, to discuss the Qualcomm acquisition, whether Arduino will continue to develop on non-Qualcomm platforms and products, and the company's future plans.

Next, Yednesh Parnaik, Head of Strategic Sales & Growth for Automotive, EV & Industrial Automation at ENNOVI, joins the podcast to discuss electrification and AI.