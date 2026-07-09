Embedded Computing Design

The Role of Industrial SBCs & MCU Architecture Loyalty

By Embedded Insiders

July 09, 2026

Podcast

The Role of Industrial SBCs & MCU Architecture Loyalty

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Kelly Peralta, VP Sales and Business Development at Gateworks Corporation, joins us to discuss the company's current role in the industrial SBC market. We also dive into how trends such as edge computing and AI will shape the evolution of SBCs.

Next, Rich and Vin are back with another Dev Talk about MCU architecture loyalty. They're discussing whether AI removes the hurdle of rewriting code for different architectures and how it could affect MCU vendors. 

But first, we're diving into some more recent news about custom AI chips and what this could mean for the companies hopping on the trend. 

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

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