SINTRONES Highlights SBOX-2625 and ABOX-5221 for Smart Manufacturing at Automate 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SINTRONES

SINTRONES Technology showcased its latest innovations for industrial automation at Automate 2026. Demonstrations included how Edge AI, machine vision, and intelligent control technologies help manufacturers improve productivity, quality, and operational efficiency across modern production environments.

“Manufacturers are increasingly looking for solutions that can transform production data into actionable insights in real time,” said Kevin Hsu, CEO of SINTRONES. “By combining high-performance Edge AI computing, industrial-grade reliability, and secure-by-design development practices, we help manufacturers improve productivity, reduce downtime, and accelerate digital transformation.”

Booth Highlights:

SBOX-2625

At the booth was the fanless SBOX-2625, an ultra-compact embedded computer leveraging the Intel Processor N-series (Twin Lake). The solution is ideal for industrial automation, machine control, and smart manufacturing applications by supporting high-speed connectivity and flexible expansion.

The SBOX-2625 benefits manufacturers by enhancing operational efficiency, maximizing equipment uptime, and streamlining production workflows thanks to real-time equipment control, process synchronization, and factory connectivity.

ABOX-5221

Another solution highlighted by SINTRONES was the ABOX-5221, a 14th Gen Intel Core powered platform bringing AI machine vision and advanced analytics to industrial automation applications. Optional support for NVIDIA RTX GPU is available. The ABOX-5221 offers real-time defect detection, visual inspection, and process monitoring at the edge.

PCIe expansion allows for the integration of frame grabbers, vision accelerator cards, and other specialized add-in modules generally utilized in semiconductor and high-precision manufacturing environments. It gives manufacturers the ability to detect process anomalies earlier, improve inspection accuracy, enhance yield, and reduce manual intervention with next-generation AI support for quality control and smart manufacturing.

The ABOX-5221 is ideal for various quality assurance applications, including semiconductor wafer inspection, electronics manufacturing, precision assembly verification, and automated optical inspection (AOI).

SINTRONES complies with the IEC 62443-4-1 Secure Product Development Lifecycle framework which integrates cybersecurity throughout product design, development, testing, and maintenance.

For more information, visit www.sintrones.com.