AutoSens and InCabin will return to Huntington Place, Detroit | 9-11th June 2026

Press Release

AutoSens brings together ADAS and AV specialists from across the supply chain working on the latest developments in automotive sensing technology, and InCabin is a completely unique community of industry experts, with a focus at the cuttingedge of in-cabin monitoring technologies. With our events taking place alongside one another, our communities will gain access to both events with either an AutoSens, or an InCabin pass, and will have the opportunity to get hands-on with more cutting-edge technologies, and attend more in-depth, technical sessions than ever before

This June, AutoSens and InCabin will return to Huntington Place, Detroit, from 9-11th June 2026, bringing engineers, academics and specialists in the interior sensing, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) fields, together under one roof, for an immersive 3-day event. Attendees will experience engaging sessions across multiple stages, an extensive exhibition and demo space, hot topic roundtables, technical tutorials and diverse networking opportunities.

“By engineers, for engineers – focus on the solutions for today, as well as tomorrow. Our events are designed to bring value back into the business immediately for people who attend.” – Robert Stead, Managing Director of Sense Media Group

This year, AutoSens and InCabin will bring together 3000+ attendees, 300+ speakers and 200+ exhibiting companies.

Throughout the exhibition floor, global innovators and experts will present their latest technology advancements, and solutions. Participating companies include: Analog Devices, Gentex, OpenGMSL, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Nextchip, Image Engineering, Coilcraft, Dexerials, rFpro, KD, NXP, OMNIVISION, Tobii, CorrActions, Smart Eye, IEE Sensing, STMicroelectronics, Syntiant, Sony, Magna, and many more.

The AutoSens agenda will address crucial industry topics including Perception Robustness, Architectures & Edge Compute, Validation & Assurance at Scale, Emerging Modalities, SDVs, AI, and more, whilst the InCabin agenda will cover DMS & Cognition, the shift from L2 to L3, Multi-Modal Sensing, IVI, Safety, Human Behaviour, and more.

Plus, attendees will also experience 10+ hours of networking through intimate roundtable discussions, private meeting spaces, and facilitated networking sessions.

“AutoSens and InCabin never disappoint. I always return with new insights, valuable connections, and a clearer vision of the industry’s future.” – Yole Group

“AutoSens and InCabin remain the industry-leading platforms for sharing the latest developments in vehicle sensing technology and regulation” – Strategia Now

OEM & Tier 1 passes are 100% subsidized by Sense Media to remove barriers for industry end-users to attend and experience all the value of our events. Their participation benefits the whole technical community, and all attendees will engage in an engineering culture of openness and collaboration which is at the core of AutoSens and InCabin.

Academics within the automotive industry, and women working in engineering will also save 50% on their event passes.

For more information, visit AutoSens USA | InCabin USA.