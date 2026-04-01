Embedded Executive: We Are In a Memory Crisis | Everspin
April 01, 2026
Podcast
If you were not aware, you need to be: we are in a memory crisis.
Most systems developers either can’t get the memory they need today, or they are being quoted exorbitant prices for that memory. And “systems” fall into just about every application. The crisis has a lot to do with the huge capacities needed for artificial intelligence, but there are other reasons as well.
To understand what this means, and when (and if) it’ll end, I spoke to Sean Dougherty, a Vice President with Everspin Technologies, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.