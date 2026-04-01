Embedded Executive: We Are In a Memory Crisis | Everspin

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

If you were not aware, you need to be: we are in a memory crisis.

Most systems developers either can’t get the memory they need today, or they are being quoted exorbitant prices for that memory. And “systems” fall into just about every application. The crisis has a lot to do with the huge capacities needed for artificial intelligence, but there are other reasons as well.

To understand what this means, and when (and if) it’ll end, I spoke to Sean Dougherty, a Vice President with Everspin Technologies, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT. More from Rich