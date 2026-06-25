NexAIoT: AIGE 1000 C10

Image Credit: NexAIoT

Introducing the newest addition to NEXCOM’s lineup—the AIGE series—engineered for AI inference and high-performance multitasking. The series debuts with the AIGE 1000, available in two variants, each equipped with an 850 W built-in power supply to support a wide range of PCIe x16 add-on graphics cards. These flexible power configurations enable seamless integration of GPUs up to 500 W, unlocking advanced AI capabilities such as predictive maintenance and machine learning applications.