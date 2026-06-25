NexAIoT: AIGE 1000 C10
June 25, 2026
Product
Introducing the newest addition to NEXCOM’s lineup—the AIGE series—engineered for AI inference and high-performance multitasking. The series debuts with the AIGE 1000, available in two variants, each equipped with an 850 W built-in power supply to support a wide range of PCIe x16 add-on graphics cards. These flexible power configurations enable seamless integration of GPUs up to 500 W, unlocking advanced AI capabilities such as predictive maintenance and machine learning applications.
The system also features onboard M.2 slots for high-speed storage or communication modules, enhancing overall responsiveness and expandability. Housed in a lightweight yet durable chassis, the AIGE 1000 is designed to meet the demands of industrial environments while delivering powerful and reliable computing performance.
Highlights:
- Support 12/13/14th Gen. Intel® Core ™ i3/i5/i7/i9 LGA1700 socket type processor
- Intel® Q670E PCH
- 2 x HDMI & 2 x DP
- 8 x USB3.2 Gen 2
- 2 x optional RS232/422/485
- 1 x M.2 Key B 2242/3042/3052 for storage/LTE/5G
- 1 x M.2 Key M 2280 for storage, support NvME
- 1 x mPCIe for Wifi /BT/LTE/mSATA
- Support -5°C~ 55°C extended operating temperature
- Support one PCIe x16 GPU card up to 500W
- Built-in power supply 850W
Product Website Link: https://www.nexaiot.com/en/product/Industrial%20PC/AI%20Edge%20and%20Server%20Series/AIGE%201000%20C10
Datasheet Link: https://www.nexaiot.com/en/product/Industrial%20PC/AI%20Edge%20and%20Server%20Series/AIGE%201000%20C10