TDK Adds SmartMotion for Smart Glasses to its Custom Sensing Solutions for AI Glasses and Augmented Reality

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

TDK Corporation announced a new custom sensing solution for intelligent eyewear: InvenSense SmartMotion for Smart Glasses, which is designed to enable precise, responsive, and context-aware motion tracking for smart glasses at ultra-low power. Ideal for augmented reality and seamless AI accessibility, this solution is designed to provide high-accuracy head tracking, stable image/video capture, intuitive UI control, and posture recognition.

The custom ICM-45685 sensor features on-chip sensor fusion software and optimized memory to support multiple algorithms running on-chip concurrently. Per the company, this enables simultaneous use of features including precise head orientation tracking, optical/electronic image stabilization, activity/inactivity tracking, and more.

Built on the development of ICM-45686, which has been adopted for AR/VR, the new ICM-45685 equips software features that target smart glasses applications. ICM-45685 is now available by direct sales inquiry, with additional features like donning/doffing and voice vibration detection (VVD) becoming available at the end of the year.

In addition to the new custom SmartMotion for Smart Glasses ICM-45685, TDK offers a diverse set of sensing solutions for smart glasses and AR glasses, including:

PositionSense 9-axis solution (IMU+TMR) for absolute orientation detection and navigation

TMR sensors for glasses hinges (in-use or closed)

Low-power MEMS microphones for voice-activated AI and human-machine interface

Ultrasonic time-of-flight sensors for precise wear detection and gesture tracking

Temperature sensors for ambient body temperature monitoring

TDK sensing solutions for AR/VR and AI glasses applications include the SmartMotion ICM 45685, SmartSoundTM MEMS microphones T5837, T5838, and T5848, plus TDK SmartSonicTM ultrasonic time-of-flight sensors ICU-30201 and ICU-20201.

The new SmartMotion for smart glasses, ICM-45685, is available via direct sales inquiry only at invensense.tdk.com/smartmotion or via [email protected].

For more information, visit: invensense.tdk.com/smart-glasses.