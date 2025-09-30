Embedded Computing Design

TDK Adds SmartMotion for Smart Glasses to its Custom Sensing Solutions for AI Glasses and Augmented Reality

By Tiera Oliver

Assistant Managing Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 30, 2025

News

TDK Adds SmartMotion for Smart Glasses to its Custom Sensing Solutions for AI Glasses and Augmented Reality

TDK Corporation announced a new custom sensing solution for intelligent eyewear: InvenSense SmartMotion for Smart Glasses, which is designed to enable precise, responsive, and context-aware motion tracking for smart glasses at ultra-low power. Ideal for augmented reality and seamless AI accessibility, this solution is designed to provide high-accuracy head tracking, stable image/video capture, intuitive UI control, and posture recognition.

The custom ICM-45685 sensor features on-chip sensor fusion software and optimized memory to support multiple algorithms running on-chip concurrently. Per the company, this enables simultaneous use of features including precise head orientation tracking, optical/electronic image stabilization, activity/inactivity tracking, and more.

Built on the development of ICM-45686, which has been adopted for AR/VR, the new ICM-45685 equips software features that target smart glasses applications. ICM-45685 is now available by direct sales inquiry, with additional features like donning/doffing and voice vibration detection (VVD) becoming available at the end of the year.

In addition to the new custom SmartMotion for Smart Glasses ICM-45685, TDK offers a diverse set of sensing solutions for smart glasses and AR glasses, including:

TDK sensing solutions for AR/VR and AI glasses applications include the SmartMotion ICM 45685, SmartSoundTM MEMS microphones T5837, T5838, and T5848, plus TDK SmartSonicTM ultrasonic time-of-flight sensors ICU-30201 and ICU-20201.

The new SmartMotion for smart glasses, ICM-45685, is available via direct sales inquiry only at invensense.tdk.com/smartmotion or via [email protected].

For more information, visit: invensense.tdk.com/smart-glasses.

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Assistant Managing Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She develops content and constructs ECD podcasts, such as Embedded Insiders. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University, where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student-led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Consumer - Smartphones & Wearables
Industrial
Image Credit: Seyond
Seyond to Showcase Innovative LiDAR at CES 2026

January 6, 2026

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Greenliant
Greenliant Samples NVMe NANDrive EX Series BGA SSDs for Mission-Critical Applications

December 23, 2025

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Ambarella
Ambarella Showcases CV7 Edge AI Vision SoC at CES 2026

January 6, 2026

MORE
Security
Image Credit: RunSafe Security
New RunSafe Security Report: Engineering Leaders Brace for Rising Cyber Risks in Embedded AI

December 11, 2025

MORE