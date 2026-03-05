Trends in Embedded: LVGL Innovation & A Countdown to embedded world 2026

By Embedded Insiders

Podcast

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Rich and Vin sit down with Gabor Kiss-Vamosi, the Founder and CEO of LVGL, to discuss the open-source embedded Light and Versatile Graphics Library, designed to support both elaborate and simple UI design.

Next, Rich and Axel Sikora, Chairman of the embedded world Technical Committee, discuss some highlights of the upcoming event.

But first, we're giving you a glimpse into what Embedded Computing Design has planned for the quickly approaching 2026 embedded world Exhibition&Conference in Nuremberg, Germany.