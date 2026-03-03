Menlo Micro and Purdue University Announces Commercial-Ready Architecture for Scalable Quantum Computing at Cryogenic Temperatures

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Menlo Micro Menlo Microsystems Inc. (Menlo Micro) publicized that its collaboration with Purdue University has resulted in a commercial-ready architecture for quantum control and readout electronics at cryogenic temperatures. As published in the Nature Microsystems & Nanoengineering journal, the work explains Menlo Micro’s cryogenic MEMS Ideal Switch platform in scalable quantum computing applications.

The study describes a scalable next-generation signal multiplexing architecture that addresses the interconnect challenge between room-temperature electronics and cryogenic quantum processors. Per the press release, it was accomplished by leveraging cryogenically capable MEMS switch-based multiplexers to reduce wiring complexity, thermal load, and system cost, enabling high-fidelity communication between electronics and quantum bits (qubits).

Showing advanced cryogenic performance, the MEMS switch multiplexers consistently operated for more than 100 million switching cycles. The collaboration also demonstrated NAND and NOR logic gate operations at cryogenic temperatures using the same MEMS switch technology proving that Menlo Micro’s switches can support digital logic functions directly within a cryogenic environment, facilitating local control and decision-making closer to the quantum processor.

“This work demonstrates how Menlo Micro’s commercial cryogenic switches can be deployed as a scalable solution for next-generation quantum systems,” said Russ Garcia, CEO of Menlo Micro. “By addressing the interconnect bottleneck with a manufacturable, high-performance platform, we are enabling practical quantum architectures while expanding our addressable market across cryogenic and advanced computing applications.”

The advantages of reduced wiring complexity and thermal load support aids quantum system designers in scalable architecture for next-generation, large-scale quantum computers.

“Our work demonstrates that Menlo Micro’s highly reliable MEMS switch can be readily adapted for cryogenic operation through gate waveform engineering, enabling compact, scalable, and high-performance RF multiplexing critical for large-scale quantum systems,” said Connor Devitt, researcher at Purdue University.

Purdue researchers characterized the platform at approximately 5.8 kelvin, measuring better than 0.5 dB insertion loss and 35 dB isolation, as well as dynamic switch response, including gate-drive techniques that eliminate switch bouncing, validating the reliability and repeatability of both multiplexing and logic operations.

