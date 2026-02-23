Product of the Week: Innodisk’s APEX-E100 AI Box PC

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

The increasing use of edge AI applications, such as GV, AMR, surveillance, smart city infrastructure, and visual inspection tasks, is coupled with the growing demand for solutions that are designed to keep these applications reliable, efficient, and versatile while operating in rugged environments.

To keep up with advanced AI workloads without needing to rely on the cloud is the APEX-E100, an Intel AI Box PC with an integrated NPU from Innodisk Corporation. The embedded AI and edge inference platform is equipped with a built-in NPU delivering up to 36 TOPS of performance, with a GPU and Intel CPU support.

Innodisk’s APEX-E100 AI Box PC in Action

The diverse I/O and component options are designed to assist developers using the APEX-E100 with meeting their expansion and customization needs. The AI box PC supports Intel Ethernet via two 2.5G RJ45 LAN ports for high-speed network transmission, two HDMI ports, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 + two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

Compatible components include industrial-grade SSDs, DRAM modules, and embedded peripherals. The AI solution supports pre-installed 16GB of DDR5 DRAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD. Additionally, the Innodisk solution supports Dual DDR5 5600 SODIMM modules with up to 96GB of capacity, and a single Innodisk industrial-grade M.2 4TG2-P 512GB SSD with a PCIe Gen 4 x4 interface.

MIPI camera support is provided on the APEX-E100 solution with two MIPI over Type-C cameras. The cameras can also be paired with Innodisk's patented MIPI over Type-C technology. Additional capabilities include support for cable length for extending the connection distance up to 1 meter.

Getting Started with Innodisk’s APEX-E100 AI Box PC

The APEX-E100 AI solution can be utilized with Innodisk’s customizable AI system services for software, thermal solutions, firmware, BIOS, I/O, and overall system design.

The edge AI solution is also equipped with fTPM2.0 for firmware security, and supports both the Linux Ubuntu 22.04 and Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2021 LTSC operating systems.

For rugged, industrial environments, the APEX-E100 features a 188 x 140 x 56 form factor designed to withstand extreme temperatures, humidity, shock, and vibration.

