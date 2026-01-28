Embedded Executive: Energy Harvesting Replaces Batteries/Traditional Power Sources | WePower Technologies

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

Kinetic energy can be harvested from very simple mechanical movements, like the push of a button or the turning of a knob. WePower Technologies has been able to do more with that small amount of power than I expected.

For example, they can power a transceiver to turn a light on or off simply by pushing a button or power the mechanical mechanism in a door lock by turning a knob 90 degrees. This would replace a battery that needs to be swapped on a regular basis.

Hear more about it on the week’s Embedded Executives podcast, where I speak to WePower Technologies’ Founder and CEO, Larry Richenstein.