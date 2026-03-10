Embedded Computing Design Announce WIZnet Co., Ltd. Wins embedded world Best in Show Award

News

Phoenix, AZ, March 9, 2026, Embedded Computing Design (a division of OpenSystems Media), the leading source of “how-to” technical articles, videos, blogs, conferences, and podcasts for embedded engineers, today announced that WIZnet Co., Ltd. has been named one of the embedded world Best in Show Award winners. All entries are assessed by the Editorial Team based on Design Excellence, Relative Performance and Market Impact.

“These are the best-in-class embedded systems and products on the market right now,” said Ken Briodagh, Editor-in-Chief of Embedded Computing Design. “Our Best in Show Awards Submissions have grown every year, and this is quite an accomplishment to be selected.”

“We are proud to receive this recognition from Embedded Computing Design,” said Viktor Shin, Corporate VP at WIZnet Co., Ltd. “At WIZnet, our focus is on helping customers reduce development complexity and accelerate time to market with practical, dependable embedded Ethernet solutions.”

About OpenSystems Media

For more than 45 years, OpenSystems Media (OSM) has focused solely on the embedded engineering community across the AI, automotive, IoT, industrial, consumer, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets. OSM’s mission is to promote the development and use of open standards and new technologies in the embedded industry globally. Learn more at embeddedcomputing.com.

To view all the content from embedded world visit https://embeddedcomputing.com/topics/embeddedworld

Embedded Computing Design is a media partner of embedded world, located in Hall 1-500