embedded world Germany 2026 Dev Kit Zone

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Computing Design is excited to reintroduce the Dev Kit Zone at embedded world 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany, March 10 – 12.

The Dev Kit Zone is our showcase of the best new and innovative development kits, boards, and platforms in the embedded design world. Here, we will showcase some of our editors’ favorites, the industry leaders, and the technology that drives the industry forward.

At the inaugural Dev Kit Zone, the featured boards will include:

The SMT135-C Evaluation Board from Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd.

The SMT135-C Evaluation Board is based on a SoM6 Ti135. A compact, low-power, System-on-Module (SoM) built around the Efinix Titanium Ti135 FPGA, in the high-density N676 package. Designed for advanced embedded applications requiring performance, flexibility, and energy efficiency, the SoM6 Ti135 integrates a rich set of modern features in a form factor that emphasises modularity and interoperability. The SMT135-C expands on the SOM functionality, providing a range of additional IO options. Including a Gigabit Ethernet Interface, SFP Optical Interface, Samtec Firefly Mid-Board Optical Transceiver, SD Card Interface and the option for 8-Lane MIPI TX and RX Operation.

The Astra Machina SL2600 from Synaptics

The Synaptics Astra Machina SL2600 Series development kit enables easy and rapid prototyping of multi-modal AI-native IoT applications. A flexible design approach supports a core compute module, an I/O base board, daughter cards for integrated Wi-Fi / Bluetooth connectivity, debug, and programmable I/O. The evaluation system supports the Synaptics SL2619 SoC family that delivers unprecedented levels of price performance for the IoT, and is enabled via an open, unified software experience built on Yocto Linux. The Machina SL2600 Series is powered by the open-source Synaptics Torq Edge AI platform, leveraging the Coral Open NPU subsystem.

The HaLowLink 2 from Morse Micro

The HaLowLink 2 next-generation gateway is designed to harness the full potential of Morse Micro’s Wi-Fi HaLow and to offer increased wireless range and performance in regions across the world. With its intuitive design and powerful capabilities, setting up a new network that supports Wi-Fi HaLow is easier than ever. The HaLowLink 2 functions as a Wi-Fi HaLow router, access point, and extender, allowing users to quickly create a network optimized for HaLow devices.

The NeuroVoice VAD90 from POLYN Technology

The NeuroVoice VAD90 continuously analyzes incoming microphone audio, detects human voice, and generates a voice-detection event for the host system while operating at ultra-low power consumption. The chip features microphone signal processing, enabling high-accuracy voice activity detection; offline operation with on-device data processing by a trained neural network, and power consumption as low as 30 µW. Such energy efficiency with no latency trade-off is possible because of operation in the analog domain. The NeuroVoice VAD90 EVB user can assess voice detection accuracy, robustness to background noise, and detection latency.

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 is a system on module that delivers the power of Raspberry Pi 5 in a form factor ideal for embedded applications. Featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 processor, dual 4Kp60 HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, optional fully-certified wireless module providing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and a variety of RAM and eMMC flash options. Also available is the Raspberry Pi Development Kit for Compute Module 5, offering an ideal environment for prototyping embedded solutions. This comprehensive kit includes a Compute Module 5 and Compute Module 5 IO Board.

The PocketBeagle 2 Industrial from BeagleBoard.org

PocketBeagle 2 Industrial is an industrial-grade version of the popular PocketBeagle 2. This ultra-compact, low-cost, yet powerful single-board computer (SBC) is designed for prototyping and industrial equipment. It retains the simplicity and flexibility of its predecessor while delivering enhanced performance with on-board 1GB DDR4 RAM and 64GB eMMC storage to meet modern development demands. Engineered for reliability in harsh environments, it features an extended operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. Its small form factor and low power consumption make it a robust and versatile platform for embedded development, from prototyping to large-scale deployment.

