The Road to embedded world: Sundance Technical Session Explores its SMT135-C FPGA Evaluation Board

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: ​​​​​​​Sundance

Sundance will attend embedded world Germany where it will be located at the OpenSystems Media stand, Hall 1, Booth 500, showcasing its innovative SMT135-C. During the event, Chris Bowers, Sundance’s FPGA specialist, will lead an in-depth technical session on the SMT135-C where he will discuss the module’s highlights, performance capabilities, and suitable deployments. Engineers and developers will gain valuable insights into cutting-edge FPGA applications.

The session is scheduled for Tuesday, 10 March, at 14:00 at the OpenSystems Media stand. Along with interacting with Sundance experts, visitors will have an opportunity to enter for a chance to win a complimentary SMT135-C evaluation board.

SMT135-C

The SMT135-C FPGA evaluation board leverages the Sundance SoM6 Ti135 System-on-Module (SoM) and is ideal for edge computing, real-time control, and vision-focused applications. Powering the SoM6 is the Efinix Ti135 FPGA that is produced utilizing TSMC’s 16nm process and features the Quantum compute fabric resulting in optimized performance and flexibility for embedded platforms.

Ti135 Quantum Fabric Features:

Up to 129,600 logic elements with eXchangeable Logic and Routing (XLR) cells

960 blocks of 10-kbit SRAM, totaling approximately 9.83 Mbits

480 DSP blocks, supporting integer and BFLOAT16 computations

A quad-core hardened RISC-V processor with full RV32IMACFD support

SMT135-C Connectivity Options:

10/100/1000 Ethernet interfaces

JTAG and UART over USB-C

Firefly PCUO optical interface

8-lane MIPI interface

SFP interface

For more information, visit: sundance.com/.

Learn about all the latest news and articles about embedded world.

Secure your free ticket, click here.

Exhibiting at embedded world? Download our Marketer's Guide to embedded world.