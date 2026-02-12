embedded world Germany 2026: TASKING Toolchain Brings AI-Driven Compile, Debug, and Test for Safety-Critical Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: TASKING Munich, Germany. TASKING acquired LDRA last year, and on its first anniversary of the procurement, has announced its TASKING toolchain. By effectively integrating LDRA and TASKING competences, the toolchain delivers complete end-to-end compile, debug, and test capabilities. With the help of AI, the solution fast-tracks the development of real-time embedded systems with built-in safety and security in automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and robotics.

“We acquired LDRA to make it even easier and more cost-effective for our customers to bring safe, secure embedded systems to market,” said Christoph Herzog, Co-CEO of TASKING. “By integrating LDRA’s elite testing software with our industry-leading compilers and debuggers, we’ve created a unified, AI-powered CI/CD-capable certified toolchain that optimizes development from requirements to compliance.”

The TASKING tool chain streamlines and accelerates complex development tasks such as assessing Worse Case Execution Time (WCET) in the presence of multi‑core interference.

AI enhancements facilitate in automating monotonous manual efforts to optimize results and options in less time. According to the press release, OEMs are experiencing a reduction in development work of up to 30 percent.

Advantages:

Certified tools, software components, and workflows for specific industries and standards

Intrinsic safety and security throughout the development process

Lower risk and cost from coding to compliance and certification

Simplified fleet license management globally

Advanced multicore SoC development leveraging both physical and virtualized environments

TASKING will be highlighting its toolchain functions at embedded world 2026, in Hall 4, Booth 4-150.

For more information, visit tasking.com.

