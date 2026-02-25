Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Bluetooth and Industrial Are Joining Forces | Blecon

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

February 25, 2026

Podcast

Embedded Executive: Bluetooth and Industrial Are Joining Forces | Blecon

Bluetooth is everywhere, right? 

Until recently, I would have said “Almost everywhere,” since it hadn’t yet affected the industrial sector. However, according to Simon Ford, the Founder of Blecon, Bluetooth has now entered that final frontier. It’s done so for obvious reasons, like power, performance, and ubiquity, and a few other reasons. 

Hear what Simon has to say on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Consumer
Image Credit: Defend
Protect Your Home from Thieves and Floods

February 25, 2026

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: TASKING
embedded world Germany 2026: TASKING Toolchain Brings AI-Driven Compile, Debug, and Test for Safety-Critical Applications

February 12, 2026

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Weebit Nano
The Road to embedded world: Weebit ReRAM Powers Live Edge AI Silicon Demos

February 24, 2026

MORE
Software & OS
From IDEs to Integrated Suites: Embedded Development Tools Are Evolving Again

February 19, 2026

MORE