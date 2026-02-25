Embedded Executive: Bluetooth and Industrial Are Joining Forces | Blecon

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

Bluetooth is everywhere, right?

Until recently, I would have said “Almost everywhere,” since it hadn’t yet affected the industrial sector. However, according to Simon Ford, the Founder of Blecon, Bluetooth has now entered that final frontier. It’s done so for obvious reasons, like power, performance, and ubiquity, and a few other reasons.

