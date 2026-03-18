Advantech to Demonstrate Robotics, Healthcare, and Retail Edge AI at NVIDIA GTC 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Advantech Advantech will attend NVIDIA GTC 2026 from March 16–19 in San Jose, California. The company will be in Booth #1134 and Meeting Rooms #6077 and #6078 where it will highlight and discuss its edge AI innovations powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor and NVIDIA IGX Thor. Exhibit features will include how physical AI and edge AI are supporting real-world deployments across robotics, medical systems, smart logistics, and intelligent retail environments.

Ween Niu, General Manager of Advantech North America, noted that as AI rapidly evolves, the industry is moving beyond cloud-based model training toward real-world, physical applications—often referred to as Physical AI. Advantech has long focused on edge computing and edge AI, building industrial-grade platforms designed for performance, reliability, and scalable deployment.

Robotics

During the show, Advantech will demonstrate its robotics-ready edge AI platforms, the ASR-A702 / AFE-A702 leveraging NVIDIA Jetson Thor. Both work with Advantech Robotic Suite and NVIDIA Isaac ROS to offer perception capabilities including object detection, distance estimation, pose tracking, and VSLAM. The solutions are engineered for rapid integration of sensors and multi-camera systems.

Also on display will be the MIC-742, a platform designed for humanoid robotics applications. It is built-on NVIDIA Jetson Thor and delivers up to 2,070 TFLOPS (FP4) AI performance. The system can collaborate with the NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge allowing an ultra-low-latency sensor-to-inference workflow for transformer and vision-language-action models.

Healthcare

For healthcare applications, Advantech will exhibit the NVIDIA Jetson Thor powered AIMB-294 medical AI board engineered to perform time critical surgical instrument anomaly detection, organ segmentation, and AR overlay while operating at only 130W and without additional GPU modules. When combined with next-generation medical AI frameworks and Advantech’s edge AI software tools, the solution supports low-latency imaging pipelines and streamlined AI model deployment.

An additional highlight is the USM-500 medical-grade platform built on NVIDIA IGX. The system facilitates time-sensitive multimodal sensor fusion and edge AI processing for AI-assisted surgery, intraoperative imaging, endoscopic video analytics, and robotic surgical guidance.

Visual AI Agents and Video Intelligence

Presented will be the NVIDIA Jetson Thor powered AIR-075 visual AI platform developed for visual AI agents in intelligent logistics and warehouse management applications. It offers safety monitoring and incident response, with 10GbE connectivity supporting high-bandwidth video streaming.

Advantech’s MIC-743 (built on NVIDIA Jetson Thor) facilitates real-time vision analytics, natural-language queries, and rapid video summarization that enhances operational visibility, efficiency, and decision-making in logistics.

Smart Retail

The DS-015 edge AI system leverages NVIDIA Jetson Orin and runs generative AI models through Advantech Edge AI SDK. The system supports on-device large language model (LLM) interactions without the need for cloud connectivity. It is ideal for kiosks, smart retail stores, digital signage, and industrial edge deployments.

For more information, visit advantech.com.