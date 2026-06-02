Patriot Memory Exhibits DDR5, PCIe Gen5 SSDs, and AI Infrastructure Solutions at COMPUTEX 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

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Image Credit: Patriot Memory

Patriot Memory is attending COMPUTEX 2026 with its booth (R0106) theme being "Building the Infrastructure of Intelligence." The company will demonstrate its unified hardware ecosystem designed to power everything from client PCs to enterprise data centers. It plans to debut its flagship Viper Steel 5 Infinite DDR5 memory and multiple high-performance PCIe Gen5 SSDs built for AI workloads, along with advanced ACPI enterprise RDIMM and Patriot Signature Line ECC memory solutions.

Viper Steel 5 Infinite DDR5

The Viper Steel 5 Infinite DDR5 operates at speeds exceeding 8000 MT/s while leveraging an eight to10 layer high-conductivity PCB to isolate high-frequency signals from power noise. Patriot integrated a patent-pending "Infinite Mirror" RGB lightbar that utilizes optical layering to create a 3D effect, paired with an aerospace-grade aluminum heat spreader and targeted thermal pads on the Power Management IC (PMIC) to manage heat dissipation under substantial loads.

High-Performance PCIe Gen5 SSD Series

The Viper PV593 and PV593H PCIe Gen5 x4 SSDs are powered by the TSMC 6nm Silicon Motion SM2508 controller and offer sequential read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and 2,000,000 IOPS. The PV593H integrates a heavy-duty extruded aluminum fin heatsink for continuous, throttle-free AI computation, while the standard PV593 offers an ultra-thin graphene shield compatible with native motherboard cooling devices. The single-sided Viper PV563 and PV563H series delivers Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology, lowering app loading latency and reducing operating temperatures by up to 30 percent with custom convection aluminum fin heatsinks ideal for AI PCs and content creators.

ACPI and Server-Class Solutions

For enterprise server demands, the industrial brand ACPI features DDR5 RDIMM, designed to manage large-scale AI models. According to the company, while utilizing doubled bandwidth and a dual-subchannel architecture, the modules accelerate massive data throughput and feature server-grade dual ECC error correction to eliminate data corruption in high-performance computing (HPC) and big data environments. The Patriot Signature Line ECC DDR5 uses On-Die and Side-band ECC to prevent bit-flip failures during heavy data processing, operating at a low 1.1V to minimize thermal strain for edge devices requiring zero-downtime reliability.

EMI Protect DDR5 CSODIMM

Patriot will exhibit its EMI Protect DDR5 CSODIMM for thin-and-light AI laptops featuring an aluminum and graphene composite shield. The aluminum layer deflects electromagnetic interference (EMI) generated by closely packed CPU and GPU components, while the graphene layer manages surface heat dissipation.

For more information, visit patriotmemory.com/us.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.



He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.



Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education. More from Chad