Digi’s DANI AI Assistant Simplifies Network Operations and Accelerates Troubleshooting

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Digi International Digi International released DANI, the Digi Artificial Network Intelligence agent, an AI network operations agent natively embedded in a networking device management platform, Digi Remote Manager (DRM). DANI facilitates operators in monitoring and diagnosing network issues, identifying root causes, and recommends actions through a single conversational interface.

Distinct from third-party AI tools that are layered onto generic platforms, DANI operates within the same system that manages the devices themselves. This native integration is designed on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and allows DANI direct access to real-time device telemetry, cellular signal data, firmware state, and configuration history resulting in faster, more accurate diagnostics with no data movement, no additional credentials and no gap between insight and action.

“AI is reshaping how critical infrastructure is managed, and the next phase of networking will be defined by systems that can interpret, decide and even act in real time, if given explicit permissions. DANI represents a foundational shift for industry. By embedding AI directly into the operational fabric of our cloud platforms, we are moving beyond visibility in a major step toward true network autonomy, giving operators the context, scale, and real-time insight needed to transform how networks are managed. This truly reduces the cost and complexity to deploy, manage and support new networks,” commented Tony Puopolo, President, Digi Managed Solutions.

DANI embeds AI-driven intelligence directly at the point of action. Users can query DANI with natural language and receive clear, actionable assistance with no need to switch tools or interpret raw data. This enables a shift from reactive troubleshooting to proactive, AI-assisted network operations.

The solution is purpose-built for the Digi ecosystem, utilizing deep understanding of device telemetry, network behavior, and operational workflows. According to the press release, DANI operates directly within current platforms already in use by customers to manage their device fleets, embedding AI-driven intelligence at the point of action to streamline operations and accelerate decision-making.

Capabilities:

Conversational diagnostics and guidance that allow operators to ask questions in plain language and receive clear, actionable answers without manual log analysis

Continuous device health monitoring that identifies anomalies early and surfaces potential issues before they impact operations

Intelligent recommendations for firmware updates, configuration fixes, and performance optimization based on real-time network data

Automated execution of routine management tasks to reduce manual workload and improve consistency across device fleets

Multi-tenant support for managed service providers managing large-scale deployments across multiple customers

Native integration within Digi Remote Manager, with no additional infrastructure, separate login or data movement required

For more information, visit digi.com.