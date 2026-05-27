Embedded Computing Design

Enclustra Exhibits FPGA-Powered Space Technologies at Global Space Technology Forum in Singapore

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 27, 2026

News

Image Credit: Enclustra

At the Global Space Technology Forum in Singapore, Enclustra demonstrated how reconfigurable hardware is shaping the future of space communication. At the show, Enclustra collaborated with Array Labs, Transcelestial, and Makarena Labs to demonstrate how advances in space technology will occur from the merging of reconfigurable hardware, artificial intelligence, and domain expertise.

“The future of space technology depends on adaptability and the ability to translate data into real business outcomes. At Enclustra, we are driving a shift from experimental deployments to commercially viable solutions by delivering FPGA platforms that combine performance, flexibility, and efficiency,” commented Philippe Bächtold Enclustra CEO.

Enclustra and Array Labs demonstrated a turnkey radar sensor technology solution purpose-built for satellite deployment. The platform is powered by the Andromeda XZU65 System-on-Module and ST5 base board and combines real-time adaptability, high-performance signal processing, and mission resilience.

A live demonstration featured a complete real-time wideband RF signal chain with more than 3 GHz of instantaneous bandwidth, highlighting the ability of FPGA-based platforms to manage complicated, high-throughput signal environments.

Transcelestial and Enclustra showcased how the collaboration between the two companies extends Enclustra's mission to accelerate next-gen communications infrastructure. Makarena Labs highlighted how its real time inference capabilities integrate seamlessly with Enclustra’s FPGA platforms, unlocking intelligent on-board data processing for smart cities and aerospace applications.

For more information, visit enclustra.com/en/home/.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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