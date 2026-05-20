Sundance DSP FG650-Polarfire Delivers Edge AI Imaging

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Sundance DSP Sundance DSP introduced the FG650-Polarfire, a variant of the company’s proven FG650 Four‑Channel Camera Link Frame Grabber that is executed on the Microchip PolarFire FPGA family. It is fully compatible with Sundance DSP’s Polarfire SOMs and carrier boards, allowing designers the ability to integrate high‑bandwidth imaging pipelines directly into heterogeneous compute systems combining FPGA acceleration, embedded processors, and edge‑AI capabilities.

“Introducing the FG650-Polarfire on the PolarFire FPGA family allows us to deliver high‑performance imaging with extremely low power consumption and robust security,” said Dr. Mans Ahmadian, CInO of Sundance DSP. “The FG650-Polarfire integrates seamlessly with our SOM‑SoCs and SE301, giving system designers a flexible, scalable, and rugged foundation for next‑generation embedded vision systems.”

FG650-Polarfire Highlights:

Power efficiency

Deterministic, real‑time processing

Enhanced security features

Long‑term availability

Ideal for aerospace, defense, and industrial markets

“We are excited to see Sundance DSP introduce the FG650-Polarfire on PolarFire FPGAs,” said Krishnakumar Ramamoorthi, Senior Marketing Manager, Microchip Technology. Their work highlights how PolarFire enables advanced imaging, deterministic processing, and ruggedized system design while maintaining industry‑leading power efficiency. This partnership demonstrates the strength of the PolarFire ecosystem.”

For more information, visit sundancedsp.com/fg650-polarfire/.