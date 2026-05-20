Embedded Computing Design

Sundance DSP FG650-Polarfire Delivers Edge AI Imaging

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 20, 2026

News

Image Credit: Sundance DSP

Sundance DSP introduced the FG650-Polarfire, a variant of the company’s proven FG650 Four‑Channel Camera Link Frame Grabber that is executed on the Microchip PolarFire FPGA family. It is fully compatible with Sundance DSP’s Polarfire SOMs and carrier boards, allowing designers the ability to integrate high‑bandwidth imaging pipelines directly into heterogeneous compute systems combining FPGA acceleration, embedded processors, and edge‑AI capabilities.

“Introducing the FG650-Polarfire on the PolarFire FPGA family allows us to deliver high‑performance imaging with extremely low power consumption and robust security,” said Dr. Mans Ahmadian, CInO of Sundance DSP. “The FG650-Polarfire integrates seamlessly with our SOM‑SoCs and SE301, giving system designers a flexible, scalable, and rugged foundation for next‑generation embedded vision systems.”

FG650-Polarfire Highlights:

  • Power efficiency
  • Deterministic, real‑time processing
  • Enhanced security features
  • Long‑term availability
  • Ideal for aerospace, defense, and industrial markets

“We are excited to see Sundance DSP introduce the FG650-Polarfire on PolarFire FPGAs,” said Krishnakumar Ramamoorthi, Senior Marketing Manager, Microchip Technology. Their work highlights how PolarFire enables advanced imaging, deterministic processing, and ruggedized system design while maintaining industry‑leading power efficiency. This partnership demonstrates the strength of the PolarFire ecosystem.”

For more information, visit sundancedsp.com/fg650-polarfire/.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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