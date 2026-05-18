BrainChip Expands AI Software for Akida AKD1500 Edge AI Processor
May 18, 2026
News
BrainChip Inc. introduced an expansion of its software partner ecosystem with MulticoreWare, P-Product, and BeEmotion.ai aiding BrainChip in designing innovative machine learning models specific to the new Akida AKD1500 processor.
"This collaboration represents a pivotal step in making ultra-low power AI more accessible to developers," said Steve Brightfield, CMO of BrainChip. "By working with MulticoreWare, P-Product, and BeEmotion.ai, we are ensuring that the Akida AKD1500 is supported by a world-class software ecosystem capable of delivering high-performance, brain-inspired solutions to the edge."
Collaboration:
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MulticoreWare, Inc.:
- MulticoreWare offers flexible AI solutions for energy‑efficient operation across CPUs, GPUs, DSPs and AI accelerators
- It leverages BrainChip’s technology to engineer edge‑optimized models supporting fast and efficient execution cycles for machine‑learning use cases.
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P-Product, Inc.:
- P-Product works with BrainChip and its customers on port custom AI/ML models to Akida platforms within AP and MCU-based products
- Solutions are developed utilizing the technical advantages of neuromorphic computing in diverse software environments for effective model translation
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BeEmotion.ai:
- BeEmotion.ai’s combine models into use-cases focusing on designing complex models that take advantage of the AKD1500’s low-power architecture for edge AI applications
For more information, visit brainchip.com.