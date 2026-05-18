BrainChip Expands AI Software for Akida AKD1500 Edge AI Processor

Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.



He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.



Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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