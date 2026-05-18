Embedded Computing Design

BrainChip Expands AI Software for Akida AKD1500 Edge AI Processor

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 18, 2026

News

BrainChip Inc. introduced an expansion of its software partner ecosystem with MulticoreWare, P-Product, and BeEmotion.ai aiding BrainChip in designing innovative machine learning models specific to the new Akida AKD1500 processor.

"This collaboration represents a pivotal step in making ultra-low power AI more accessible to developers," said Steve Brightfield, CMO of BrainChip. "By working with MulticoreWare, P-Product, and BeEmotion.ai, we are ensuring that the Akida AKD1500 is supported by a world-class software ecosystem capable of delivering high-performance, brain-inspired solutions to the edge."

Collaboration:

  • MulticoreWare, Inc.: 

    • MulticoreWare offers flexible AI solutions for energy‑efficient operation across CPUs, GPUs, DSPs and AI accelerators
    • It leverages BrainChip’s technology to engineer edge‑optimized models supporting fast and efficient execution cycles for machine‑learning use cases.

  • P-Product, Inc.: 

    • P-Product works with BrainChip and its customers on port custom AI/ML models to Akida platforms within AP and MCU-based products
    • Solutions are developed utilizing the technical advantages of neuromorphic computing in diverse software environments for effective model translation

  • BeEmotion.ai:

    • BeEmotion.ai’s combine models into use-cases focusing on designing complex models that take advantage of the AKD1500’s low-power architecture for edge AI applications

For more information, visit brainchip.com.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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