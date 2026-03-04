BCM Teams Up with Intel for 2U Rackmount Edge AI Workstation

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

There’s a lot of talk about moving processing to the edge and of Edge AI taking over much of what servers used to do, but one company is creating a solution for bringing servers to the edge.

BCM Advanced Research has created its HPS-RX880W2A as an Edge AI Ready workstation and an Intel ESQ AI Edge Qualified 2U Rackmount Barebone Computer. It’s engineered to deliver maximum AI acceleration even in performance-intensive edge environments.

The company says it is designed to directly address the need for scalable, high-speed inference by leveraging the Intel W880 Chipset and supporting Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2). The platform unlocks the combined power of the CPU, integrated GPU, and NPU for optimized heterogeneous computing, BCM says, enabling optimized performance across demanding AI workloads all the way to the edge.

HPS-RX880W2A supports high-speed data flow thanks to the dedicated Gen 5/Gen 4 M.2 NVMe, two SlimSAS 4i (Gen4 PCIe x4) ports, and flexible 2.5"/3.5" HDD/SSD support for massive data logging and model storage. The system also includes expansion capabilities, making it modular enough to fit any implementation, with two dedicated PCIe Gen 5 x16/x8 Bifurcated slots and dual 2.5GbE LAN for seamless integration with the fastest accelerators and network infrastructure. With all this technology and flexibility, the HPS-RX880W2A delivers performance in a reliable, space-efficient 2U chassis, making it a viable choice for even critical, high-reliability applications like Automated Vision Inspection and Precise Medical Imaging.

Other key features include:

High Throughput AI Acceleration

Enterprise-Grade Reliability

Integrated High-Speed Networking

Dual PCIe Gen5 and Flexible Hybrid Storage

The platform offers AI acceleration thanks to its Levera Core Ultra CPU, iGPU, and NPU for multi-workload inference and maximized throughput. The included PCIe Gen 5 (x16 Physical) slots with x16 or x8 Bifurcation allow it to support multiple high-speed expansion cards.

Because it also needs to offer reliability, the HPS-RX880W2A supports DDR5 ECC memory, ensuring data integrity and high reliability for mission-critical tasks. For networking, the dual Intel Ethernet Controller I226-LM (2.5GbE) provides ultrafast, low latency connectivity for data streaming.

Check out this solution offering workstation power in a compact 2U rackmount with Edge AI flexibility and resiliency, learn more via video introduction.

Intel’s AI Edge Initiative

This blog is part of a series outlining Intel’s AI Edge initiative. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites and Open Edge Platform. These are designed to help partners to integrate AI into existing infrastructure and help them to jumpstart development and to increase trust in their system performance and security.

Intel is working together with its software partners in the creation and optimization of AI for edge applications, as illustrated by this series of blog posts. Intel is working with its hardware platforms to specify AI Edge systems that allow for best-fit AI performance for key AI edge workloads and are available in a variety of power levels, sizes, and performance options.

