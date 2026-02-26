The Road to embedded world: SAPPHIRE Technology to Exhibit AMD Embedded+ Edge AI Platforms

Covering compact AI mini-PCs to advanced Mini-ITX motherboards, SAPPHIRE’s innovations are ideal for industrial automation, machine vision, smart infrastructure, healthcare systems, and other edge-driven deployments. On display will be the RAVE2 EDGE+ VPR-7P100-MB, designed for developers of real-time AI at the edge, this Mini-ITX AMD Embedded+ motherboard unifies powerful application processing with dedicated real-time AI acceleration in a compact 170 × 170 mm form factor. The solution is ideal for robotics control, intelligent inspection systems, sensor fusion, and latency-sensitive industrial workflows. The RAVE2 EDGE+ VPR-7P100-MB delivers a multi-processor compute architecture that intelligently distributes workloads across CPUs, GPUs, AI engines, and programmable logic. The RAVE2 EDGE+ VPR-7P100-MB is an AMD Ryzen AI Embedded processor built on Zen 5 architecture and enhanced with AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics. An integrated XDNA 2 neural processing unit delivers more than 50 TOPS of AI acceleration for inference and visualization tasks. The processor allows operating systems, networking, high-level application logic, and non-time-critical AI workloads while supporting quad 4K displays, high-speed Ethernet, USB connectivity, and NVMe storage. For its size, the RAVE2 EDGE+ VPR-7P100-MB offers ideal connectivity and expansion with native support for multiple display outputs, dual 10Gb Ethernet, PCIe Gen 4 expansion via M.2 and OCuLink, USB4, and multiple USB and audio interfaces. An optional I/O daughter board further enhances adaptability, adding GMSL2 camera interfaces, CAN-FD connectivity, and additional display outputs linked directly to the Versal AI Edge device. The board supports high-speed LPDDR5 memory, onboard UFS storage, TPM 2.0 security, and a wide operating temperature range. OS compatibility includes Ubuntu, Yocto Linux, QNX, and VxWorks. SAPPHIRE EDGE AI SAPPHIRE will also exhibit its SAPPHIRE EDGE AI Series, a new line of ultra-compact AI mini-PCs developed for embedded and industrial edge deployments. According to the company, these systems showcase how powerful AI acceleration can be delivered in an exceptionally small footprint while maintaining integration flexibility. Leveraging the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor, the solutions integrate a multi-core CPU, AMD Radeon 800M graphics, and an advanced XDNA2 NPU capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI acceleration designed for demanding inference workloads, reduction in latency, improved privacy, and support for deterministic performance in distributed environments. The platform delivers DDR5 SO-DIMM memory support, M.2 NVMe storage, 2.5G Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a wide range of I/O options. For more information, visit sapphiretech.com/en/commercial/edge-plus-vpr_7p100. Learn about all the latest news and articles about embedded world. Secure your free ticket, click here. Exhibiting at embedded world? Download our Marketer's Guide to embedded world.