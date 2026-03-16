The Road from embedded world: TASKING Showcased Integrated Compile-Debug-Test Workflow for Safety-Critical Embedded Systems

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

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Image Credit: TASKING

TASKING attended embedded world Germany where it showcased solutions that connect the full embedded software lifecycle from compile to debug and test through one integrated workflow ideal for automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and robotics applications.

A central demonstration at the TASKING booth was how an integrated compile-debug-test workflow scales across different architectures such as Arm, TriCore AURIX, RH850, and RISC-V. It featured optimized code generation with built in support for functional safety and cybersecurity objectives.

TASKING also exhibited how it enables agentic AI workflows to accelerate embedded software development and verification for functionally safe and secure environments. The demo used an LLM with external AI agents via Model Context Protocol allowing engineers the ability to automate repetitive tasks across design, debug, and test while keeping humans in the loop for deterministic verification and validation.

Other booth highlights included TASKING showing how bringing verification earlier in the development process can streamline and scale safety and security compliance, reducing human error, improving reliability, and lowering overall effort and cost. TASKING showcased advanced timing insight for complex multicore systems, enabled by profiling options such as hardware trace and high-resolution observation.

Finally, TASKING highlighted end-to-end traceability from requirements to code and test results, supported through integrations with leading requirements management tools.

For more information, visit tasking.com/compile-debug-test/.