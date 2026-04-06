Digi International Launches Digi IX25: Rugged 5G Router for Industrial IoT and Critical Infrastructure

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Digi International Digi International launched its Digi IX25, a next-generation industrial cellular router solution offering secure, scalable connectivity for critical networking infrastructure. The platform combines networking, compute, and secure connectivity in one device. To streamline deployment and reduce costs as well as potential failure points, four integrated Gigabit Ethernet ports eliminate the need for external switches in field cabinets and kiosks.

“Digi IX25 is our answer to what industrial customers have been asking for: one rugged solution that delivers 5G connectivity, integrated edge computing, eSIM with live (bootstrap) connectivity out of the box for true zero-touch provisioning, and a lifecycle designed for long-term industrial deployments from an American company,” said Tony Puopolo, President, Digi Managed Solutions.

Operating temperature range of Digi IX25 is from -40 °C to +75 °C with certifications including C1D2, ATEX, E-Mark, and MIL-STD-810H, thus making it ideal for demanding industrial applications such as utilities and oil and gas. The solution utilizes Western cellular modules and supports TAA-compliant deployments, aiding state and federal agencies along with critical infrastructure operators to meet changing purchasing and supply chain security requirements.

To allow for flexible standardization on a single platform, the router supports LTE, 5G RedCap, and 5G eMBB across multiple SKUs built on a unified hardware architecture. An extended lifecycle commitment supports long-term infrastructure deployments common in utilities and industrial operations.

Digi IX25 is designed for private LTE and 5G networks, offering native support for spectrum from Anterix as well as CBRS and FirstNet bands allowing utilities and infrastructure operators to integrate secure private wireless networks without depending exclusively on public carrier connectivity.

Featured is a quad core processor and integrated resources to support Linux containers for applications such as SCADA integration, telemetry processing, and edge analytics. AWS IoT Greengrass, Microsoft Azure IoT, and custom applications can be run directly on the router reducing latency and bandwidth consumption in mission-critical environments.

Operational flexibility is improved through GSMA SGP.32-compliant eSIM support with live bootstrap pre-loaded, enabling zero-touch provisioning, remote carrier provisioning, and multi-carrier management without physical SIM swaps.

According to the press release, Digi IX25 is centrally managed through Digi Remote Manager (DRM), Digi’s SOC 2 Type 2 compliant platform for secure provisioning, monitoring, firmware updates, and lifecycle management of distributed device fleets.

Recently introduced is the platform’s MCP server, giving engineers the ability to leverage natural language to query device fleets, automate workflows, generate configuration insights, and streamline troubleshooting. Designers can now securely integrate large language model products such as Claude and other enterprise AI assistants directly with DRM, transforming how organizations monitor, manage, and optimize their connected infrastructure and wireless WAN (WWAN) deployments at scale.

For more information, visit digi.com.