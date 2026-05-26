NEXCOM Powers Smart Manufacturing with Physical AI at COMPUTEX 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: NEXCOM

NEXCOM will be a prominent force at COMPUTEX 2026 where it will be partnering with Intel in TWTC Hall 1, Booth A0618 at the "Robotics & Edge AI Pavilion". The booth theme will be "Physical AI and Manufacturing On-Site," where NEXCOM will show how Physical AI is accomplished by integrating visual perception and high-precision real-time motion control.

Booth Highlights:

Dual-arm AI Perception & Collaboration for High-Precision Assembly

NEXCOM Robotic Solutions and Inventec developed this dual-arm solution to showcase how Physical AI in complex industrial scenarios behave. The solution leverages the NEX619 edge computing platform for AI vision-based trajectory planning and human detection/gesture recognition, as well as the GRC2 M300-I controller for real-time motion control to perform high-difficulty precision assembly for an enhanced efficiency in production.

AI Production Master: GenAI On-Premises Edge GPT Service

The "AI Production Master" is engineered for SME production management and delivers real-time monitoring of efficiency, output, and OEE. The architecture utilizes NISE110 gateways for CNC data acquisition, NexDATA run on AIGE1000 as a hub for data standardization, and the AI-X (powered by Intel Arc Pro B60) to run local Generative AI for analysis and GPT services. Sensitive production data is secured while designers can use natural language to comprehend key KPIs like machine efficiency and completion assessments.

Functional Safety Humanoid Robot Solution

NEXCOM Robotic Solutions and Graphen will demonstrate a humanoid robot solution powered by the MARS400 T10 and RCB400 T20 controllers (NVIDIA Jetson/IGX platforms) at booth A1216. According to the press release, the live demo will feature the robot executing behaviors such as waving, standing up, and picking up objects. The demonstration will highlight how Functional Safety technology guarantees consistency in a collaborative human-robot environment.

NEXCOM and Intel Tech Talk Series:

Join NEXCOM professionals at the Robotics & Edge AI Pavilion stage to discover how NEXCOM leverages Intel technology to implement edge computing in robotics and production management.

Topic 1: From Concept to Production Line: Practical Implementation of Edge AI for SME Manufacturing

Speaker: Tim Juan, Vice President of NEXCOM Industry AIoT (NexAIoT Co., Ltd.)

Time: June 3, 2026 (Wed.), 14:00–14:20

Topic 2: Physical AI Controllers: The Brain Behind Autonomous Machines

Speaker: Joey Lin, Assistant Vice President of NEXCOM Robotic Solutions (NexCOBOT Co., Ltd.)

Time: June 4, 2026 (Thu.), 13:00-13:20

For more information, visit nexcobot.com/en/index.