embedded world North America Announces Two Industry-Leading Keynote Speakers

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Image Credit: embedded world North America

embedded world North America, the premier North American event and showcase for embedded technology, today announced the addition of two distinguished keynote speakers to its 2026 conference program. Their participation underscores the event’s position as the leading platform for innovation, thought leadership, and technical discussion across the global embedded systems ecosystem.

Deepu Talla, Vice President – Robotics and Edge AI at NVIDIA, will deliver a keynote entitled The Next Evolution of Embedded: Open Platform for Autonomous, Agentic Systems.

In his role as VP of Robotics and Edge AI, Mr. Talla is responsible for deploying AI technology in autonomous machines and intelligent devices, such as humanoids, industrial ARMs, mobile robots, intelligent video analytics and factory automation. Previously, he was responsible for NVIDIA’s mobile business unit. Talla holds a Ph.D. in Computer Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

Fabio Violante, Vice President and General Manager, Arduino at Qualcomm, will speak about Powering the Age of AI in the Physical World for Everyone.

In his role as VP and GM of Arduino at Qualcomm, Fabio brings over 20 years of experience in startups and corporations focusing on software and hardware products to help guide the world's leading open-source hardware and software platform for makers, educators, and innovators. Since joining Arduino in 2017, he has led the company's strategic vision, product development, and global expansion, reaching millions of users and partners across various industries and sectors. Fabio sits on the board of Moviri, a leading provider of IT performance optimization and security solutions. He holds a Master's Degree and a Ph.D. in Computer Engineering from Politecnico di Milano.

“Bringing together visionary leaders and technical experts is central to the embedded world North America experience,” said Dennis Smith, CEO of NuernbergMesse North America, the show organizer of embedded world North America. “These keynote speakers exemplify the innovation and thought leadership that is driving the embedded industry today”, added Jason Hallstrom, ewNA Conference Chair and Executive Director/Professor, FAU I-SENSE.

The embedded world North America conference will feature a comprehensive program of keynotes, technical sessions, and exhibits covering critical topics such as edge AI, connectivity, embedded security, and next-generation hardware and software design.

The annual event attracts design engineers, developers, and technology leaders from across industries including automotive, industrial automation, IoT, and consumer electronics, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, education, and business development.

For more information and to register to attend, visit embedded-world-na.com.