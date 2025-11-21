Wincomm Brings Edge AI and Intel Core Ultra to Healthcare

Wincomm will be present in Düsseldorf, Germany at MEDICA 2025 (Hall 12, Booth B25) showcasing its WMP-22U and WMP-24U mobile medical panel PCs. According to the company, the PCs promote its INNOVALUE campaign - Innovation with Value, redefining mobility, intelligence, and hygiene in modern healthcare environments. Both leverage the latest Intel Core Ultra 225U/255U processors with integrated CPU/NPU/GPU architecture.

The WMP-22U and WMP-24U deliver up to 22.5 TOPS of AI computing power with just 15W TDP, ideal for edge AI applications such as diagnostic imaging, telemedicine, and real-time patient monitoring.

For over 12 hours of uninterrupted use, both systems support three hot-swappable smart batteries. Utilizing Wincomm’s self-developed i-Control thermal and power management allows the addition of an Extreme Cooling Mode, extending operational temperature tolerance by 5–10°C, ensuring consistency in critical care atmospheres.

The platforms have 21.5" and 23.8" FHD touch displays operable with surgical gloves. They combine IP65 waterproof front panels, Clean Me disinfection lock mode, and antibacterial full-flat design for safe, efficient clinical cleaning.

AI expansion is supported via M.2 slots, RFID, and camera modules. The WMP-22U and WMP-24U meet EN/UL 60601-1 medical safety standards.

