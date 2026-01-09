Embedded Computing Design

NASA Testing Confirms EdgeCortix SAKURA-II Radiation Resilience for LEO, GEO, and Lunar Operations

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 09, 2026

News

Image Credit: EdgeCortix

EdgeCortix Inc. publicized its edge AI co-processor, the SAKURA-II, exhibited high levels of radiation resiliency in NASA’s heavy ion testing conducted at Texas A&M Cyclotron showing that the SAKURA-II is ideal for low Earth orbit applications as well as geosynchronous orbit, and lunar operations.

“The completion of this heavy ion testing and NASA’s published report represent a significant milestone in EdgeCortix’s mission to extend intelligent computing beyond Earth,” said Dr. Sakyasingha Dasgupta, Founder and CEO of EdgeCortix. “These results validate SAKURA-II’s exceptional radiation resilience in the most extreme environments and demonstrate that advanced AI processing can be performed reliably directly in orbit and on the lunar surface. As space systems increasingly demand greater autonomy, lower power consumption, and real-time decision-making, EdgeCortix is proud to help enable a new generation of energy-efficient, AI-driven space exploration.”

Click here for NASA’s full report.

For more information, visit edgecortix.com/en/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
IoT - Edge Computing
