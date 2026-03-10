ASRock Industrial’s iEP-5010G-DCN Wins Embedded Computing Design Best in Show Award at Embedded World 2026

News

Image Credit: ASRock

Taipei, Taiwan (March 11, 2026) – ASRock Industrial is honored to receive the Best in Show Award at Embedded World 2026, presented by Embedded Computing Design, for its iEP-5010G-DCN Industrial Controller. The Best in Show Awards recognize the most innovative technologies showcased at Embedded World, highlighting solutions that deliver significant advancements in design excellence, outstanding performance, and significant market impact in the fields of embedded and industrial computing.

The iEP-5010G-DCN is a fanless industrial controller purpose-built for hazardous and harsh industrial environments. Powered by the Intel® Atom® x6425RE processor, the platform delivers reliable edge computing performance with flexible industrial I/O and long-term lifecycle support. Designed for extreme conditions, it operates within a -40°C to 70°C temperature range, supports high-altitude deployment up to 3000 meters, and provides wide-range DC power input. Certified for ATEX Zone 2, IECEx, and UL C1D2, and reinforced with EIA-364-65A Class IIIA (G3 conformal coating), the system ensures stable operation in explosive and corrosive environments. The platform also supports FDO-enabled automated deployment, IEC-61499 open automation, and and IEC 62443-aligned security design, enabling secure device onboarding and flexible integration with modern industrial control architectures. Designed for industries such as oil and gas, chemical processing, and mining, the iEP-5010G-DCN enables intelligent edge computing directly within hazardous operational environments.

“We are honored that the iEP-5010G-DCN has been recognized with the Embedded Computing Design Best in Show Award at Embedded World,” said Kenny Chang, Chief Operation Officer at ASRock Industrial. “This recognition highlights our commitment to delivering secure, reliable edge computing platforms designed for the most demanding industrial environments.”

“These are the best-in-class embedded systems and products on the market right now,” said Ken Briodagh, Editor-in-Chief of Embedded Computing Design. “Our Best in Show Awards Submissions have grown every year and this is quite an accomplishment to be selected.”

By combining hazardous-location certifications, rugged reliability, and support for modern industrial automation frameworks, the award-winning iEP-5010G-DCN enables organizations to deploy intelligent edge computing safely in the most demanding environments, helping industries accelerate digital transformation while maintaining operational safety and reliability.

For more information please visit our Website or contact us at Product Inquiry.

About ASRock Industrial

ASRock Industrial Computer Corporation, established as an independent entity in July 2018, is a prominent industry player specializing in the development of motherboards, edge computers, and related solutions for the manufacturing, business, and retail sectors. As the world-leading provider of Industrial PC systems and motherboards, our customers base spans the globe. Previously, it had been a business unit of ASRock Inc. (est. 2002) which was set up in 2011. ASRock Industrial now operates autonomously, allowing us to devote all resources to delivering exceptional B2B solutions.

Our vision is to cocreate an intelligent world, aligning with ASRock Industrial’s core dedication to CARES (Commerce/Automation/Robot/Entertainment/Security) industries. With a central R&D design team comprising nearly 51% of our total staff, ASRock Industrial has the resources and expertise to develop cutting-edge, reliable products tailored to meet your business requirements. Our product portfolio encompasses both off-the-shelf offerings and customized solutions catered to the specific needs of OEMs/ODMs.

About OpenSystems Media

For more than 45 years, OpenSystems Media (OSM) has focused solely on the embedded computing engineering community across the AI, automotive, IoT, industrial, consumer, aerospace, defense, and transportation markets. OSM’s mission is to promote the development and use of open standards and new technologies in the embedded computing industry globally. Learn more at https://embeddedcomputing.com/.