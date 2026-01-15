Building Trust in Embedded Systems & Smarter HMI Design

Embedded Computing Design

By Embedded Insiders

January 15, 2026

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Jim McElroy, Senior Director Sales and Market Development, and Janez Ulcakar, R&D Manager at TASKING, discuss what developers, especially in mission-critical spaces such as aerospace and automotive, need to do to produce efficient and productive safety and security-critical applications. TASKING recently acquired LDRA, and the companies have consolidated under the TASKING brand. 

Next, Rich and Vin are back with another Dev Talk discussing what it takes to properly design a great HMI, as well as how much effort needs to go into it. They also get some assistance from Renesas, who are making HMIs one of the company’s core enabling technologies. Renesas will host a webinar on this topic on February 25th. 

But first, Editor-in-Chief Ken Briodagh is back from CES 2026. He’s giving us a recap on the top trends and technologies on show at the event. 

 

 
