The Zephyr Project Grows Membership, Highlights Security and Resilience at embedded world 2026

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

“The Zephyr Project demonstrates how an open-source community can deliver the secure, dependable systems the industry increasingly depends on,” said Kate Stewart, Vice President of Dependable Embedded Systems at the Linux Foundation. “As initiatives like the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) reshape expectations around security and resilience, Zephyr RTOS enters its 10th year focused on enabling manufacturers a way to deliver safer, more innovative embedded solutions.”

Zephyr RTOS offers updated software libraries utilized across a variety of applications such as Industrial IoT, wearables, machine learning, and more. According to the press release, Zephyr supports more than 900 boards running embedded microcontrollers from Arm, RISC-V, Tensilica, Renesas RX, ARC, and x86 as single and multicore systems.

In November 2025, around 800 global engineers contributed to the 4.3 release delivering a modernized USB stack, new power management capabilities, expanded industrial protocol support, and improved developer tooling.

The new members join current members Ac6, Alif Semiconductor, Arduino, Arm, Baumer, BayLibre, Beningo Embedded Group, Blecon, Blues, Doulos, Embient, Ezurio, Honda, Hubble Network, IAR, Infineon, inovex, Linaro, Microchip Technology, MicroEJ, Oticon, Percepio, Qt Group, Raytac, STMicroelectronics, Synopsys, Tenstorrent and Texas Instruments as Silver members.

Platinum members include Analog Devices, Antmicro, CARIAD, Google, Intel, Meta, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP, Qualcomm Technologies, Renesas, Silicon Labs, Wind River and ZEISS.

embedded world

During embedded world Germany 2026, The Zephyr Project will be in Booth 4-170 where members Ac6, Alif Semiconductor, Antmicro, Beningo Embedded Group, Blecon, Doulos, inovex, Microchip, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP, Renesas, Silicon Labs, STMicroelectronics, and Percepio will highlight company innovations with live demonstrations running on Zephyr. There will also be hands-on discussions along with a 10-year anniversary celebration of the Zephyr Project with cake, limited-edition swag, signature kites, and badges.

For more information, visit zephyrproject.org/.

