The Road to embedded world: Ceva to Bring Physical AI to Life
February 19, 2026
Blog
Visitors to Booth 4-462 at embedded world Germany will get to view demonstrations from Ceva showcasing its AI Fabric, a unified foundation of connectivity, sensing, and inference IP that powers intelligent, autonomous edge systems. The integrated architecture facilitates scalable, power-efficient Physical AI across consumer, industrial, automotive, and infrastructure applications.
Ceva’s AI Fabric:
Industry-Leading Performance
- Ultra-reliable, low-latency connectivity, optimized DSP, and sensor fusion for clean, efficient signal processing
- Scalable NPUs for high-performance inference at ultra-low power
Seamless Integration
- Ceva IP is designed to fit effortlessly into your architecture
Flexibility
- Choose and combine IP blocks to meet your unique design requirements
For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/physical-ai/.
