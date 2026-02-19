Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: Ceva to Bring Physical AI to Life

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 19, 2026

Blog

Image Credit: Ceva

Visitors to Booth 4-462 at embedded world Germany will get to view demonstrations from Ceva showcasing its AI Fabric, a unified foundation of connectivity, sensing, and inference IP that powers intelligent, autonomous edge systems. The integrated architecture facilitates scalable, power-efficient Physical AI across consumer, industrial, automotive, and infrastructure applications.

Ceva’s AI Fabric:

Industry-Leading Performance

  • Ultra-reliable, low-latency connectivity, optimized DSP, and sensor fusion for clean, efficient signal processing
  • Scalable NPUs for high-performance inference at ultra-low power

Seamless Integration

  • Ceva IP is designed to fit effortlessly into your architecture

Flexibility

  • Choose and combine IP blocks to meet your unique design requirements

For more information, visit https://www.ceva-ip.com/physical-ai/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

