embedded world Germany 2026 Best-in-Show: Honorable Mention

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.

AI & Machine Learning:

The Ambarella CV7 is a next-generation 4nm edge AI vision system-on-chip delivering industry-leading AI performance per watt with simultaneous multi-stream video processing up to 8Kp60. Powered by Ambarella’s third-generation CVflow AI accelerator, CV7 supports CNNs and transformer-based networks running concurrently. The highly integrated SoC combines advanced ISP, video encoding, Arm Cortex-A73 CPUs, and extensive I/O in a single chip, enabling superior image quality, ultra-low-light performance down to 0.01 lux, and significantly reduced power consumption for AIoT, automotive, security, robotics, and consumer imaging applications.

Innodisk Corporation: Innodisk APEX-X200

Innodisk APEX-X200 is a compact industrial AI system integrating an Intel Core Ultra processor and NVIDIA RTX 5080 GPU in a desktop chassis. Featuring PCIe Gen5 x16 bandwidth, up to 10,752 CUDA cores, 336 Tensor cores, and 96GB DDR5 memory, it delivers exceptional AI inference performance at the edge. Designed for on-prem LLM, vision AI, and industrial automation, the platform eliminates cloud dependency — reducing latency, enhancing data privacy, and lowering deployment cost while bringing data-center-level AI capability to space-constrained industrial environments.

RiseLink BK7259 is a unified Edge AI platform that integrates heterogeneous compute, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, multimedia processing, and an Arm Ethos-U65 NPU into a single low-power MCU architecture. Designed for the shift from connected devices to intelligent terminals, BK7259 enables real-time vision, audio, and control processing directly on-device, reducing latency, improving privacy, and eliminating multi-chip complexity. With integrated GPU, video pipeline, and secure local inference, BK7259 allows developers to build AI companions, smart HMI, wearables, and industrial edge systems using one unified silicon platform — accelerating development while redefining performance-per-watt for Edge AI applications.

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals

The ADLINK EMP-100-IMX8 is an industrial-grade, palm-sized fanless platform powered by the NXP i.MX 8M Plus. Designed for space-constrained edge computing, it features built-in 2.3 TOPS AI/ML acceleration and dual 1GbE LAN with TSN support for deterministic communication. The system offers a versatile 12-24V DC input, a 4K HDMI output, and robust storage via 32GB eMMC and Micro SD. Its solid-state, fanless architecture ensures 24/7 reliability in harsh environments, providing a highly expandable foundation for HMI, smart infrastructure, and automated gateways with Linux and Windows support.

ARBOR Technology Inc.: COMX-A300

COMX-A300 is a high-performance COM-HPC Client Size A module powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Arrow Lake/Meteor Lake U/H series). Designed for next-generation embedded and edge applications, it delivers exceptional computing and graphics performance with Intel Xe LPG GPU supporting up to four 4K displays. The module supports dual-channel DDR5 memory up to 96GB at 6400MT/s, ensuring fast data handling and efficient multitasking. With flexible I/O expansion including 2.5GbE, PCIe Gen5, USB4, USB3.2 Gen2, and SATA3.0, plus a wide 8.5V~20V input range, the COMX-A300 offers outstanding scalability and power efficiency for advanced embedded solutions.

Darveen’s SPC-9150 redefines hygienic industrial HMI design for frequent washdown environments. This IP69K-rated stainless steel panel PC integrates a seamless, weld-free enclosure with an integrated molded back cover to enhance structural strength while eliminating contamination points. Fully sealed M12 I/O and a crevice-free architecture enable reliable operation under close-range, high-pressure, high-temperature cleaning. Designed for mission-critical control in food, pharmaceutical, and chemical processing, SPC-9150 delivers a clean-by-design approach that simplifies sanitation without compromising industrial performance. Check out the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WW9Wbdu5EOg

The ASB100-PI800 is an ultra-compact, palm-sized fanless edge computer engineered to deliver industrial-grade performance in extremely space-limited environments. Powered by the Intel® Atom x7433RE processor, it provides efficient real-time computing within a rugged 133 mm footprint. Designed for reliability and flexibility, it integrates dual 2.5GbE LAN, versatile USB and COM connectivity, TPM 2.0 security, dual display outputs, and dual M.2 expansion for wireless and storage scalability. Its silent, fanless architecture reduces maintenance while enabling stable operation in demanding edge environments such as automation, infrastructure monitoring, and embedded control systems.

Innodisk’s EXEC-Q911 is a complete starter kit featuring a COM-HPC Mini Module and carrier board for immediate development and evaluation. The module is powered by Qualcomm’s latest innovation—the Dragonwing IQ-9075 SoC—to deliver 100 TOPS AI computing power with exceptional power efficiency. Combined with Innodisk’s customization and the self-developed IQ Studio software toolkit, the EXEC-Q911 delivers a rapid time-to-market solution. By providing ready-to-use AI models, including multi-channel object detection and VLM, it empowers customers to quickly validate concepts and accelerate the transition from prototyping to edge deployment.

Designed for long-distance vision applications, Innodisk’s GMSL2 3MP Fixed Focus Camera Module delivers low-latency image transmission across distances of up to 15 meters. Encased in an IP69K-rated rugged housing, it ensures reliable performance in harsh outdoor or on-the-move environments. Equipped with HDR (High Dynamic Range) and LFM (LED Flicker Mitigation) features, the EV3F-ZSM1-RXCF enhances image clarity and stability under extreme lighting conditions. Fully compatible with NVIDIA Jetson Orin, the camera integrates all these strengths to provide an ideal vision solution for mobility, robotics, and industrial applications.

Dev Tools, Software & OS

BootLoop is the world's first hardware-aware AI agent for firmware development. It ingests datasheets, schematics, codebases, and errata to generate production-quality firmware in C, C++, and Rust. Unlike general-purpose AI coding tools, BootLoop connects directly to your hardware through oscilloscopes, logic analysers, debuggers, and test equipment for automated hardware-in-the-loop validation. It understands bare-metal constraints, RTOS environments, and multi-chip systems, enabling 10x faster chip migrations and crash-to-resolution in minutes. SOC2 compliant with ITAR capability and on-premises deployment, BootLoop delivers enterprise-grade security whilst accelerating firmware development from months to days.

TASKING Integrated Toolchain is a seamlessly integrated yet open family of tools that delivers end-to-end compile, debug, and test within a single certified workflow. It accelerates safety and security-critical embedded real-time development from requirements and coding to compliance and certification. Teams gain deterministic, high-performance code generation, exceptional real-time control of complex multicore systems, and comprehensive advanced static and dynamic testing with bidirectional traceability. It supports physical and virtualized environments, automation and AI assist, simplified global fleet license management, and integrated CI/CD and continuous verification workflows.

Wind River: VxWorks enables TSN

Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) lets subsystems share a common network for mixed priority traffic while maintaining deterministic response. But evolving TSN standards create uncertainty for edge device vendors seeking future-proof solutions amid pressure to innovate safely and efficiently. The VxWorks real-time operating system addresses this challenge by decoupling TSN configuration from the standard network interface. This makes TSN transparent to applications and prevents changes in the standard from forcing re-engineering, reducing delay for customers.

IoT & Connectivity

MiTAC Digital Technology Corporation: ME2-10TWT Compact-sized Edge Embedded System

MiTAC ME2 embedded computer is ideal for space-constrained environments, balancing performance and ruggedness. Equipped with Twin Lake N150 or Core 3-N355 CPUs and Industrial Grade LPDDR5 Memory & eMMC Storage, it supports wide DC input (8-26V) and wide Operating temperature (-25~55℃) for operation in extreme conditions. It features Power over Ethernet, versatile I/O options, and smart thermal management, making it perfect for Edge Gateway, Surveillance, and Data Acquisition Systems, providing a compact, robust DIN rail mounting and reliable solution for integrating Edge intelligence in physically constrained and harsh environments without quality or performance compromise.

Real-Time Innovations (RTI): RTI Connext

RTI Connext 7.6 is a feature release of RTI’s data-centric connectivity software that solves real engineering challenges by making WAN links behave like edge connections, improving edge performance with automatic memory management and smarter content filtering, and enhancing security with real-time certificate validation and flexible permissions. It also enables better remote visibility and reliability across wide-area networks. As the final release before Connext 7.7 LTS, every capability in 7.6 lays the foundation for mission-critical systems spanning healthcare, defense, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and more.

Memory & Storage

The IM2P42B8P is an industrial‑grade PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSD with durable 3D TLC NAND, up to 5100/4700 MB/s performance. Even as DRAM‑less, it protects critical data via PLP hardware and a specialized firmware algorithm. During abnormal power loss, tantalum polymer capacitors deliver instant power, so in‑flight data is safely written to NAND, preventing firmware/mapping corruption and device inaccessibility. Paired with ADATA’s A+ Analyzer, it records host read/write behaviors (speed, workload, sequential/random access) and exports insights via the App to optimize endurance and real‑world performance.

ADATA Industrial: LPDDR5 CAMM2

LPDDR5 CAMM2 is a next‑generation modular memory standard delivering up to 8533MT/s bandwidth with low power consumption. Its ultra‑thin, compression‑attached design improves thermal performance and enables slimmer, serviceable devices. With capacities up to 64GB and robust mechanical durability, CAMM2 is ideal for laptops, embedded systems, and compact devices requiring high bandwidth and reliability.

Apacer Technology B.V: CoreEnergy Series PV250-M280

Most storage devices lack the flexibility to adjust power consumption based on varying applications, making it difficult to achieve power savings and meet green storage requirements. For example, when an SSD is installed in a fanless / embedded system, heat dissipation usually becomes an issue. Apacer’s CoreEnergy Series PV250-M280 allows users to manually adjust product performance and reduces the heat generated while in operation. Another benefit that comes along with adjusting product performance is that power consumption is also significantly reduced, which makes CoreEnergy Series PV250-M280 an ideal solution for battery-powered devices, prolonging the time of usage.

BIWIN STORAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD: BIWIN TAU208 UFS 3.1

The BIWIN TAU208 is a high-performance UFS 3.1 storage solution engineered for data-intensive smart vehicles. It delivers exceptional speed with 23.2 Gbps bandwidth (2,150 MB/s read), ensuring real-time processing for HD maps and autonomous driving streams. Built for reliability, it is AEC-Q100 compliant, operating flawlessly between -40°C and 105°C with robust LDPC and RAIN data protection. Its ultra-slim 1.0 mm profile ensures easy integration, while an advanced Deep Sleep mode cuts power consumption by 95%, making it highly efficient for modern electric vehicle architectures.

The M.2 (P42) 4TE2 4TB is a high-capacity, DRAM-less NVMe SSD featuring a PCIe Gen 3 x4 interface and 3D TLC NAND Flash. Compliant with the NVMe 1.4 protocol, it delivers exceptional performance and high reliability. Equipped with Error Correction Code (ECC) technology, it provides comprehensive End-to-End Data Path Protection (ETEP), ensuring secure data transmission between the host system and NAND Flash.

Innodisk’s LPCAMM2 Wide Temp redefines high-performance embedded memory with an ultra-slim, single-sided form factor that reduces mounting space by 60%. Its modular LPDDR architecture eliminates the upgrade limitations of traditional onboard designs, while a screw-lock mechanism ensures vibration resistance in rugged environments. Powered by LPDDR5X, it delivers speeds up to 8533 MT/s at just 1.05V, balancing extreme performance with low power consumption. Engineered for reliability, it operates within an industrial-grade temperature range from -40°C to 95°C, making it the ideal high-speed memory solution for space-constrained, demanding edge applications.

The CXL Add-in Card (AIC) is a cutting-edge memory expansion solution designed for AI inference, 5G networking, high-frequency trading, and smart medical imaging. By leveraging PCIe Gen 5 x8 interfaces and connectors, CXL AIC enables flexible memory expansion without occupying traditional DIMM slots. As a CXL 2.0 Type 3 device, it enables memory pooling, optimizing system resources to be efficiently allocated across dynamic workloads. Delivering scalable DDR5 capacity up to 256GB with an extra 32GB/s bandwidth, the product supports fast memory access for latency-sensitive workloads. Its compact HHHL form factor ensures seamless integration into space-constrained edge systems.

Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP

Ambient Scientific Inc: GPX10 Pro

To solve the edge AI power-performance tradeoff, we rethought computing down to the metal layer. The GPX10 Pro is an ultra-low power AI processor, powered by our DigAn architecture. We created custom analog circuits for hyper-efficient MACs, a novel instruction set for rapid matrix multiplication, custom SRAM cells, and several SoC-level IPs, including the world’s lowest-power 5µW ADCs. This optimizes total system power-performance to deliver 25X greater AI performance with 100X lower power consumption than traditional MCUs. Crucially, our custom compiler and software stack eliminate friction and seamlessly adapt to the user's development workflow.

Efficient Computer: Electron E1 Evaluation Kit

The Electron E1 EVK is designed to make it as easy as possible to explore that potential. Whether you’re bringing up new firmware, running power characterization, or porting existing software, the EVK offers a plug-and-play development workflow with built-in energy instrumentation, Arduino-compatible expansion, multiple power options for real-world scenarios, and a complete SDK with quick-start documentation.

Octavo Systems LLC: OSD62x-PM System in Package

The OSD62x-PM System-in-Package from Octavo Systems is a packaged semiconductor integrating CPU cores, memory, graphics, I/O, and peripherals into a compact SiP, clearly aligning with semiconductor innovation. The product’s innovative yet simple design combines compact integration with superior performance efficiency. The OSD62x-PM stands out in the SiP landscape for its high integration, compact footprint, and ease of use, especially when compared to other SiPs built around processors like the STM32MP1 or AMD Zynq UltraScale+.

MSPM0G5187 MSPM0 microcontrollers (MCUs) unlock edge AI-enabled intelligence in simple, power-constrained applications through TI’s integrated TinyEngine neural processing unit (NPU). These 80MHz Arm Cortex-M0+ based MCUs extend the scalability and ease-of-use of TI’s expansive MSPM0 MCU portfolio to now support localized low-latency, low-power deep learning inference operations– reducing reliance on cloud-based resources. TI’s edge AI-MCUs like MSPM05187 are backed by TI’s CCStudio Edge AI Studio, a free development environment that simplifies model selection, training, and deployment. This edge AI toolchain gives engineers full flexibility to run AI models on TI MCUs through either hardware or software implementation.

Security

Ruby 10 is a 10-inch rugged Android tablet designed for secure, payment-enabled enterprise applications. Unlike traditional industrial or consumer tablets that rely on external card readers or QR codes, Ruby 10 natively supports terminal-level contactless payment and has passed EMVCo certification. It integrates NFC, 1D/2D barcode scanning, and Wi-Fi connectivity within a single, durable platform. Built with hardware-level security, controlled Android OS architecture, and an IP65-rated enclosure, Ruby 10 meets the strict compliance and reliability requirements of financial, retail, and field environments where secure transactions and data protection are critical.

Perforce Software: Perforce Static Analysis

Perforce Static Analysis tools — QAC and Klocwork — power innovation at unrivaled scale. For over 30 years, our static code analyzers have been trusted globally by industry leaders in tightly regulated, safety-critical embedded software industries for driving quality, security, compliance, and velocity — across the technology lifecycle. For every embedded software development team, Perforce Static Analysis tools can help reduce development costs and accelerate time-to-market. Perforce Static Analysis tools identify defects, vulnerabilities, and compliance issues in your code. Before software testing begins, static analysis streamlines development by ensuring code is free of programming errors, coding standards violations, and security weaknesses.