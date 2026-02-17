The Road to embedded world: PQShield Advances Post-Quantum Cryptography

By Chad Cox

PQShield (Booth 4-378) will attend embedded world Germany to showcase its post-quantum cryptography for embedded hardware including its quantum-safe secure boot, side-channel protection against physical attack, and PQC-secure TLS.

Booth Highlights:

Visitors will witness PQShield's UltraPQ Suite that's ultra-small, ultra-fast, and ultra-secure delivering high performance and security with a reduced footprint.

PQC Secure Boot Firmware/OS Verification upgrades under 5KB RAM

PQMicroLib-Core delivers ML-DSA Verify Only for secure boot. It is designed for ROM and early boot stages and deploying in less than 5KB. PQMicroLib-Core as a software solution, is deployable in brownfield devices.

Side-channel protection with PQMicroLib-Core

PQMicroLib-Core offers state-of-the-art DPA (Differential Power Analysis) protection for ML-DSA Verify and ML-KEM Decapsulation. For brownfield devices, the company’s countermeasures can be deployed in software updates, meaning no special hardware is required. For next generation greenfield devices, PQShield's PQPlatform hardware provides DPA and Fault Injection protection.

Drop-in PQC secure comms TLS with PSA APIs and MbedTLS

PQC-enabled embedded TLS features PQMicroLib-Core integrated with PSA Crypto APIs and MbedTLS.

PQShield's mission is to keep the global supply chain protected against the cryptographic threats of tomorrow and today, and we know that much of that depends on the foundational layer of embedded devices.

