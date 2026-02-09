Mouser Product of the Week: NXP Semiconductors' FRDM-MCXE31B Development Board

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Rapid prototyping is a critical step in the development of modern motor control, industrial automation, and general-purpose embedded systems. Embedded engineers, software developers, and hardware designers must ensure products are ready for deployment, with the support of powerful and flexible testing and implementation solutions.

Designed to support hardware evaluation and prototyping in the previously mentioned applications is the compact and scalable FRDM-MCXE31B Development Board from NXP Semiconductors. The development solution includes the MCXE31B device, which is powered by a 5V Arm Cortex-M7 core 32-bit processor running up to 160MHz.

The FRDM-MCXE31B Development Board in Action

The rapid prototyping functions of the FRDM-MCXE31B are supported by the aforementioned CPU, providing high efficiency and real-time responsiveness for control applications.

For power, the development solution is equipped with an onboard MCU-Link OB debug probe for flashing, debugging, and power profiling. The debug probe is based on another NXP MCU, the LPC55S16 MCU, to enable debugging support for the MCXE31B MCU, in addition to the

SWD interface. The board also includes a USB Type-C power supply supporting both 3.3 V and 5 V.

The FRDM-MCXE31B supports onboard sensors and memory with 4MB Flash, 512 KB SRAM, and 64 Mbit (8 MB) of external serial flash, as well as the FXLS8974CFR3 I²C accelerometer and the NMH1000 I²C magnetic switch sensors. Additionally, the development board features an RGB LED and push buttons for user guidance.

Equipped with multiple connectivity options, the NXP development boards include 10/100 Mbps Ethernet with one Ethernet PHY transceiver and TSN support. Three CAN FD channels are also included with three TJA1057GTK/3Z CAN PHYs. The integrated open-standard serial interfaces include: UART, SPI, and I²C.

Getting Started with the FRDM-MCXE31B Development Board

The NXP FRDM-MCXE31B development board supports a range of expansion options with multiple shields, such as Arduino, mikroBUS, PMOD, FRDM extensions (NXP shields), as well as FlexIO and camera interfaces.

With the FRDM-MCXE31B, engineers can leverage BLDC and PMSM motor control, industrial automation systems, IoT nodes, robotics, and consumer applications. The development board is also designed to accelerate design cycles with open-source tools and community support, as a part of NXP’s FRDM, for next-generation control and embedded applications.

For more information, visit: https://www.mouser.com/new/nxp-semiconductors/nxp-semiconductors-frdm-mcxe31b-dev-board/