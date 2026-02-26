Futuristic Embedded: Hospital AI, Bluetooth in Industrial, and DNA Storage

By Embedded Insiders

Podcast

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Mikko Savolainen, Silicon Labs' Senior Product Line Director of Commercial, joins the podcast to discuss the partnership between Silicon Labs and Emanate Wireless on the RadioVision solution. The battery-powered, AI-enabled Bluetooth doorway chokepoint system is a Real-Time Location System (RTLS) designed to help hospitals accurately track staff, patients, and equipment.

Next, Rich and Simon Ford, the Founder of Blecon, discuss the joining forces of Bluetooth and Industrial, and how Bluetooth is enmeshed in the industrial sector.

But first, we're highlighting some recent research from Penn State on DNA-based data storage. Researchers have combined synthetic DNA with electronic materials to create a brand-new kind of computer memory.