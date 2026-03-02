Mouser Product of the Week: Analog Devices’ EV-ADF4030SD1Z Evaluation Board

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Evaluating, testing, and prototyping are critical and widely recognized processes in the development of various applications. Applications such as 5G timing transport, high-precision synchronization, automatic test equipment (ATE) pin electronics, and phased array radar applications can benefit from evaluation boards combining both hardware and software for testing.

The EV-ADF4030SD1Z Evaluation Boards from Analog Devices are designed as complete hardware and software platforms for testing the ADF4030 10-channel precision synchronizer in the previously mentioned applications.

The EV-ADF4030SD1Z Evaluation Board in Action

The EV-ADF4030SD1Z evaluation board includes the ADF4030 10-channel precision synchronizer, Arduino interface, and voltage regulators. The solution provides access to 10 ADF4030 BSYNC bidirectional I/O lines via Twinax and SMA connectors, and it facilitates ADF4030 clock interfacing with oscilloscopes and other evaluation boards via interposer board support.

For control and software integration, the EV-ADF4030SD1Z evaluation board requires connection to the SDP-K1 controller board through Arduino connectors P5, P17, P18, and P16. Windows-based software enables the control of all ADF4030 functions from a PC.

For system stacking and scaling, the EV-ADF4030SD1Z supports up to 16 boards to be stacked onto the SDP-K1 controller board using the Arduino connector. For real-world timing support, the board features a single-ended input from a signal generator, a differential input from another device, or an additional ADF4030 synchronizer.

Getting Started with the EV-ADF4030SD1Z Evaluation Board

Equipment needed:

Windows-based PC with a USB 2.0 port for evaluation software

Reference clock source

Optional oscilloscope with SMA cables

Required software:

ACE software and version 1.30 or higher

ADF4030 plugin and version 1.2024.26400-dev0030 or higher

Kit Content:

EV-ADF4030SD1Z evaluation board

Interposer board

1x SDK-K1 controller kit

1x 12V and 24W AC/DC external wall mount (Class II) adapter

1x Twinax cable

Additional Resources:

Product page: https://www.mouser.com/new/analog-devices/adi-ev-adf4030sd1z-eval-boards/