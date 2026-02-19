Teaching & Investing in the Next-Generation of Engineers

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Marilyn C. Wolf, professor of Engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, joins the podcast to discuss the importance of students understanding scope, having a balanced understanding of both hardware and software, and the needs of today’s engineering workforce.

Next, Rich and Vin are joined by John Janowiak, Executive Director of ECEDHA (Electrical and Computer Engineering Department Heads Association), to discuss whose responsibility it is to prepare people for real work — schools, companies, or individuals?

But first, Ken and I are giving our own opinions on these topics, pondering whether it’s realistic to expect schools to fully prepare students for modern jobs, or should companies help teach and invest in the next generation of engineers?