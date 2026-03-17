Embedded Computing Design

Sfera Labs Introduces X2-Series LTE Expansion Board Enabling Cellular and GNSS Connectivity for Strato Pi Max

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 17, 2026

News

Image Credit: Sfera Labs

Sfera Labs announced the new M.2 LTE Module X2-Series Expansion Board (X2BW10XM2Z), a swappable expansion board that adds always-on LTE cellular connectivity and GNSS positioning to its Strato Pi Max XL and XS servers. It is ideal for deployments where connections to wired Ethernet or Wi-Fi are not desirable.  

The expansion board includes two Nano SIM slots for redundant connectivity or multi-operator configurations and is compatible with the Telit LN920A family of M.2 LTE data cards. Complete software control lines are implemented for LTE modem power, reset, RF disable (airplane mode), GNSS disable, and GPIO control allowing engineers complete programming control over the modem’s operations. An LED light is integrated into the front panel to show status of power and network connectivity.

It is ideal for remote monitoring, fleet management, smart infrastructure, and distributed IoT deployments where cellular consistency and GPS location are critical. When combined with the GNSS receiver integrated in the Telit module, the Strato Pi Max can act as a location-aware edge gateway for applications such as asset tracking, mobile data acquisition, and geo-referenced sensor networks.

For more information, visit https://sferalabs.cc/.

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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